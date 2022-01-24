CINERGY ENTERTAINMENT THANKS THE COMMUNITY FOR FOOD AND TOY DRIVE SUPPORT
Cinergy Entertainment reflects on community support in 5th annual food and toy drives
We are so happy to be able to give back to our community. This year we were able to provide over 2,500 meals and 500 toys to local needy families.”DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinergy Entertainment Group, a leader in family entertainment, thanks the community for participating in its annual food and toy drives supporting families in need. The 5th annual food drive was very successful in donating over one ton of canned food to people in our communities. Cinergy also donated over 500 toys to local organizations like Toys for Tots, Toys for Cops, and more. Guests at our seven Cinergy locations who donated canned food or unwrapped gifts were given either a game play fun card or a free popcorn as a thank you for their contribution.
— Traci Hoey, Vice President of Marketing
“We are so happy to be able to give back to our community,” says Traci Hoey, Vice President of Marketing. “This year we were able to provide over 2,500 meals and 500 toys to local needy families.”
About Cinergy Entertainment
Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc. was crowned Top Family Entertainment Center of the World by IAAPA in 2019 and is a regional operator of eight luxury cinema and entertainment centers in Texas, Oklahoma, and North Carolina with 75 screens. All Cinergy centers feature recline and dine cinemas with alcoholic beverages and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, many Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, escape rooms, Virtual Reality, and elevated ropes course with zip lines.
Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.cinergy.com
Traci Hoey
Cinergy Entertainment
thoey@cinergy.com