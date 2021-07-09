Cinergy Entertainment Announces all new luxury recliner seating installing in Marble Falls
Renovations complete by early Fall 2021MARBLE FALLS, TEXAS, USA, July 9, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cinergy Cinemas and Entertainment in Marble Falls is excited to announce construction has begun on phase one of the new luxury recliner seating. All auditoriums will receive new wood style plank flooring along with luxury electric recliners. The first four auditoriums will be closed for approximately four weeks while under construction. Cinergy fans will be able to enjoy all new reserved seating with luxury recliners beginning early August. The final four auditoriums will be completed by early September allowing all Cinergy guests to reserve their seats in advance for a top-notch movie going experience. Guests can enjoy luxury recliner seating featuring swivel tables for food and beverages. “Marble Falls is such a beautiful community, we are so happy to provide this amazing movie experience”, stated Traci Hoey, VP of Marketing for Cinergy Cinemas and Entertainment.
Also starting in August, Cinergy Marble Falls lobby and hallways will be refreshed with new paint colors along with tile changes at the concessions stand. The remodel will be complete in September, just in time for Hollywood hits such as Shang Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, Clifford the big Red Dog, and Venom: Let There Be Carnage.
Cinergy Marble Falls has an assortment of amenities including a full-service bar serving adult beverages, draft beer, and Cinergy classic cocktails. Cinergy is the perfect place to host a private event, corporate holiday party or birthday party. One Saturday morning each month Cinergy features a free sensory friendly screening. This screening has brightened light levels, reduced sound volume, and room for guest interaction and movement.
For more information about renovations or events at Cinergy please contact Traci Hoey; VP of Marketing.
About Cinergy
Dallas, Texas-based Cinergy Entertainment Group, Inc was crowned Top Family Entertainment Center of the World by IAAPA in 2019 and is a regional operator of now 7 luxury cinema and entertainment centers in Texas and Oklahoma with 65 screens and 50 lanes of bowling. All Cinergy centers feature luxury recliners, mixed drinks, and a menu of chef-inspired American favorites. In addition to upscale cinema amenities, certain Cinergy locations feature a unique selection of interactive games and a variety of other amenities, including bowling, axe throwing, laser tag, escape rooms, virtual reality and elevated ropes course with zip lines.
Cinergy is privately held by the Benson family. For more information, visit Cinergy at www.cinergy.com
