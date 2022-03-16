GF Hotels & Resorts Elevates Lynsey Kreitzer’s role to Vice President of Sales and Commercial Strategy
EINPresswire.com/ -- GF Hotels & Resorts, a leading hotel ownership and management company with more than 140 upscale and midscale U.S. hotels and resorts in its portfolio, recently announced the expanding role of Lynsey Kreitzer, newly named Vice President of Sales and Commercial Strategy.
Since joining GF Hotels & Resorts in February 2020 as Vice President, Sales & Marketing, Lynsey has played a vital role in the company’s sales, revenue, and overall growth efforts. “Although these past two years have been incredibly difficult, Lynsey has done an outstanding job reimagining excellence as she has helped craft a sales environment throughout the company that is built on celebrating success while staying focused on industry trends, analytics, and best practices. This new title more accurately reflects her role within GF Hotels & Resorts as she has made a significant impact during her tenure with us,” stated Ryan Alpert, Senior Vice President, Sales & Revenue Strategy for GF Hotels & Resorts.
In addition to driving success internally, Lynsey has been just as impactful with our ownership groups and asset managers. Her efforts and ability to create authentic relationships built on trust—both internally and externally—have been an integral part of the company doubling in size.
During her long and fulfilling career in the hospitality industry, Lynsey Kreitzer has held multiple sales and revenue leadership roles. As Vice President of Sales and Commercial Strategy, she will continue to reimagine excellence while supporting the company’s long-term growth objectives. We are excited about Lynsey’s new leadership role and career advancement.
Lynsey has four older brothers and is wife to the ever-supportive Chris Kreitzer. When not carrying out her professional duties or cheering on the Cleveland Browns, she follows her two children, Zack and Zoey, to EVERY sports facility in Cleveland, loving every minute.
To learn more about Kreitzer’s evolving role or GF Hotels & Resorts, please contact Lisa Drake, Vice President, Development and Owner Relations, at (215) 972-2235 or DrakeL@GFHotels.com.
About GF Hotels & Resorts
GF Hotels & Resorts, through its operating affiliates, is an award-winning, full-service hospitality ownership, management, and advisory company founded in 1988 and based in Center City, Philadelphia.
With over 140 hospitality assets under management, including hotels, resorts, conference centers, and golf courses in 31 states, GF Hotels & Resorts specializes in third-party management, loan workout strategies, receiverships, asset management, and advisory services for a variety of individual, private, institutional, and financial clients. Many of GF's core hospitality assets within the portfolio are owned by its principals and provide the strength and balance of ownership and management.
GF believes in the entrepreneurial spirit with a promise of integrity and an overall passion for hospitality. Throughout its 34 years in business, GF has delivered superior results through positive operating and financial performance, implemented impactful capital strategies, dedicated itself to excellence in guest services, and focused on an unwavering commitment to cultivating longstanding relationships. Due to its proven successes, having recently won awards from Hotel Business Magazine, Hotel Management, and Lodging Magazine, GF is known nationally as a distinguished leader throughout the hospitality industry. Connect with us on LinkedIn or visit us at www.gfhotels.com.
