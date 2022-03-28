The Space Force Association welcomes its newest members to the SFA National Executive Committee and Regional Teams
The Space Force (SFA) looks forward to working with our newest team members on all our future endeavors!”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacob Simmons, CMSgt, USSF has joined the Space Force Association's (SFA) Executive Committee as the first SFA Senior Enlisted Advisor! He will serve as a principal advisor to the SFA Executive Committee and Board of Directors, providing the senior enlisted perspective, guidance, and counsel needed to ensure SFA continues to support and advocate for enlisted U.S. Space Force Guardians.
SFA also welcomed Mr. Steve Anderson (USAF, Ret.), who recently joined the Executive Committee as the SFA Director of Membership. A veteran and space industry advocate, Steve will be responsible for the administration of the SFA's current members. In addition, he will be providing thought leadership for member retainment to create lasting partnerships for both individual and organizational benefit. In addition, Corrine Bernatowicz, 2d Lt, USSF was welcomed as the newly established SFA Director of Merchandise. In this position, Corinne will provide creative leadership for the SFA brand and be responsible for planning and directing merchandising and promotional products strategies. SFA also named Tommy Colvin, Colonel, USSF, as the new Director of Awards to the volunteer team. He will be responsible for the strategy and conception of the SFA Awards Program as we roll it out in 2021!
SFA is proud to announce new leadership at our regional levels. Dustin Hicks as the Deputy Vice President, Southeast Region and Michael Mlynarczyk as the Deputy Vice President, Central Region. Tom Single is the newly selected Deputy Vice President, International Region and Craig Pritsky was named Deputy Vice President, West Region. As the SFA expands its reach and membership, these positions are essential to successfully develop the organization nationally.
If you would like to volunteer, there are many positions open! Please reach out to the SFA Director of Volunteer Support, chris.barnes@ussfa.org, or log onto the USSFA website and look for the volunteer form. Semper Supra!
The Space Force Association (SFA) is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
