Data Facts Announces Key Leadership Promotions of Lisa May and Julie Henderson

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Data Facts, a leading provider of global background screening solutions, announced recently it has promoted Lisa May and Julie Henderson to Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, respectively.

Lisa May, who has been with the company since 1991 and previously served as Data Facts’ Senior Vice President of Strategic Solutions, has been an integral part of the company’s growth. She consistently performed as one of Data Facts’ top salespeople, spearheaded the Data Facts Marketing Team, directed the Background Screening Sales division, and forged new product developments and strategic alliance partnerships.

Julie Henderson joined Data Facts in 2014 as an Account Executive and immediately contributed to Data Facts’ speedy expansion. Her ability to understand client needs and her determination to succeed drove her promotions to Director of Sales and then Vice President of Sales. She flourished in both roles as a top-level expert at assisting organizations with their background screening policies and best practices.

Data Facts CEO, Daphne Large, announced the news earlier in March. “It’s my pleasure to make this announcement,” said Large. “Lisa and Julie have demonstrated a consistent ability to cultivate powerful new business relationships and uphold our company’s core values every day. Their successes are achieved by their drive, superb relationship-building skills, an in-depth knowledge of our industry, and a complete dedication to the importance of assisting our clients with making their best hiring decisions. They have both served Data Facts in an extraordinary capacity in their sales and manager roles. I know the sky’s the limit for both in their new positions."

The promotions are in line with the company’s vision and growth plans. As the Executive Vice President, May will help shape the direction of the company, provide insight and direction to the CEO, and grow sales, revenue, and market share through proactive leadership.

In Henderson’s new role as CRO, she will work to connect different revenue-related functions such as marketing, sales, customer success, and pricing. She will focus on improving sales performance, creating great product and pricing strategies, and delivering platinum level customer satisfaction.

