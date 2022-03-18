Submit Release
News Search

There were 660 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,605 in the last 365 days.

Georgia Rocker Tristan Tritt Pulls You Into His “Oblivion” With First Single

Cover Art for Oblivion by T. Dean Images

Photo of Tristan Tritt by T. Dean Images

Much like this song, as soon people think they have me figured out, I surprise them.”
— Tristan Tritt

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia rocker Tristan Tritt has released a new track titled “Oblivion”, available everywhere now here. Tritt is the son of Country superstar Travis Tritt, and the brother of country artist Tyler Reese Tritt.

Written by Tritt himself, “Oblivion” is the first single from the Georgia native under his solo project. Recorded in Nashville and produced by Leroy Powell, the track features a dark sonic landscape with an apocalyptic guitar solo outro by Powell. The track also features session aces Tom Bukovac on guitar, Chris Powell on drums and Brian Allen on bass.

Snippets of the song have been showing up in Tritt’s social media feed over the last two weeks as he teased the countdown to the release of the full song. “Much like this song, as soon people think they have me figured out, I surprise them”, says Tritt. He wrote “Oblivion” during the Summer of 2021 while playing shows throughout the Southeast. He wanted to write something that was darker than what he was performing at the time. Tritt explains that, “Oblivion comes from a place of love and extreme admiration for someone, but it could also have a more malevolent feel depending on how you interpret it. Musically, this song captured the soundtrack in my head.”

Tritt, who recently signed to management and booking deals with Vista 22 and Reliant Talent, notes that his heavier Rock driven performances have surprised fans who expect him to lean more towards his family’s Outlaw Country music roots. He jokingly describes himself as a “Rock n Roller spaz and falsely accused Country singer who is guilty by association.” He is forging his own path by melding his favorite things, and is very clear when he says “I’m doing it MY way.”  

You can find out more about Tritt’s way by checking out one of his upcoming tour dates set in support of “Oblivion" through the rest of 2022. A full EP is expected to be released throughout 2022, with the next single titled “Right On Time” dropping on May 13.

Patra Sinner
Vista 22 Entertainment
+1 615-314-3100
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other

Interview with Tristan Tritt - “Who the hell is Tristan Tritt?”

You just read:

Georgia Rocker Tristan Tritt Pulls You Into His “Oblivion” With First Single

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.