Georgia Rocker Tristan Tritt Pulls You Into His “Oblivion” With First Single

NASHVILLE, TN, USA, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Georgia rocker Tristan Tritt has released a new track titled “Oblivion”, available everywhere now here. Tritt is the son of Country superstar Travis Tritt, and the brother of country artist Tyler Reese Tritt.

Written by Tritt himself, “Oblivion” is the first single from the Georgia native under his solo project. Recorded in Nashville and produced by Leroy Powell, the track features a dark sonic landscape with an apocalyptic guitar solo outro by Powell. The track also features session aces Tom Bukovac on guitar, Chris Powell on drums and Brian Allen on bass.

Snippets of the song have been showing up in Tritt’s social media feed over the last two weeks as he teased the countdown to the release of the full song. “Much like this song, as soon people think they have me figured out, I surprise them”, says Tritt. He wrote “Oblivion” during the Summer of 2021 while playing shows throughout the Southeast. He wanted to write something that was darker than what he was performing at the time. Tritt explains that, “Oblivion comes from a place of love and extreme admiration for someone, but it could also have a more malevolent feel depending on how you interpret it. Musically, this song captured the soundtrack in my head.”

Tritt, who recently signed to management and booking deals with Vista 22 and Reliant Talent, notes that his heavier Rock driven performances have surprised fans who expect him to lean more towards his family’s Outlaw Country music roots. He jokingly describes himself as a “Rock n Roller spaz and falsely accused Country singer who is guilty by association.” He is forging his own path by melding his favorite things, and is very clear when he says “I’m doing it MY way.”

You can find out more about Tritt’s way by checking out one of his upcoming tour dates set in support of “Oblivion" through the rest of 2022. A full EP is expected to be released throughout 2022, with the next single titled “Right On Time” dropping on May 13.

