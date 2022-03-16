IBA Group Opens IBA IT Georgia
IBA Group announced the opening of a new office in Tbilisi, the capital of Georgia.
— Inga Prangishvili, Director of IBA IT Georgia
The expansion is driven by the IBA Group strategy to be close to its clients in Transcaucasia and the Asian region, and by the increasing demand for IT services around the world. The new office will focus on SAP projects, custom software development, and cloud solutions for local and international customers.
The expansion of the IBA Group presence in Georgia will contribute to the growth of the country’s IT sector. Local specialists engaged in international projects will have broader exposure to advanced information technologies and will be able to develop their professional expertise.
Inga Prangishvili, Director of IBA IT Georgia, said:
“The opening of a new IBA Group office in Tbilisi is a consistent step in the implementation of our concept. We strive to be closer to the customer. IBA Group has been operating in Georgia for several years. The list of our clients includes Georgian Railway, Tegeta Motors, Telasi, and other state-owned and private enterprises. We are planning not only to strengthen our position in the Georgian market but also to expand the geography of our projects.”
In the past two years, IBA Group opened four new offices. In February 2022, a new office opened in Croatia. The office specializes in SAP projects and custom software development. In September 2021, IBA Group opened a new development center, IBA Astana Development, at Astana Hub, Kazakhstan’s largest technopark. The IBA Astana Development Center intends to develop and implement projects in public transport, retail trade, electronic document management, and payment acceptance. In February 2021, IBA Group announced the opening of its development center in Poland. IBA Poland focuses on enterprise applications, including mobility solutions, business analytics, Big Data, Machine Learning, and SAP services.
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with nearly 3,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers in the United States, Germany, Czech Republic, Belarus, South Africa, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Poland, Cyprus, Croatia, and Georgia. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa's European IT & Software Excellence Awards, of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association, and of CEE Business Services Awards. For more information, visit http://ibagroupit.com
