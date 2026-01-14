IBA Group Integrates AI Agents in Management of Transportation Terminals
IBA Group implements AI Agents at WEIG, a logistics and transportation company focused on moving mineral fertilizers from Central Asia to global markets.
The customer required end-to-end process automation and reduction in manual intervention for processes related to management of terminals. The automation covered document processing, master data management, and commercial and operational processes for transportation terminals.
The AI integration scope included:
- AI-driven analysis of incoming documents (PDFs, scans) with automated data extraction
- Validation and creation of master data with an immutable audit trail
- Automated generation of business documents with human in the loop approval where required
- ERP integration for efficient management of key operational processes
Mamuka Murjikneli, CEO of Wondernet Express Investment Group, said, “The impact of the AI Agent integration has been remarkable. Our team became noticeably more efficient. More work is completed in less time. Overall process accuracy has improved, and employees are now able to navigate daily tasks more smoothly thanks to the system’s intelligent guidance.”
Inga Prangishvili, Director and Delivery Manager at IBA IT Georgia, added, “For our team, this project was an opportunity to work at the forefront of technology, applying modern approaches and bringing ideas into practice. From the very beginning, our client had a clear understanding of the goals, actively participated in process design, and created the conditions needed for our solutions to deliver tangible results. Our joint efforts to reduce routine tasks enabled the team to focus on analysis and business development. This outcome reflects IBA Group’s high level of professionalism and the client’s mature approach.”
Innovativeness of the AI Integration
IBA Group implemented AI Agents that made the ERP to act as a real-time digital terminal control model.
An AI agent autonomously:
- Validates and creates master data
- Generates business documents
- Provides contextual AI chat for users
- Combines AI, NLP, and intelligent workflow automation in a unified solution
- Automates complex, multi-step processes that were previously manual and time-consuming
IBA Group embedded predictive intelligence in the solution to anticipate and prevent errors. The real-time data validation ensures accuracy and consistency, delivering time savings and error reduction, and increasing operational efficiency.
AI Integration Results
The solution is scalable and replicable for other terminals and asset-intensive industries. IBA Group trained customer employees in the new hybrid processes. The AI integration laid foundation for scalable intelligent automation.
The main lesson learned from the integration is that AI implementation is an evolution of the existing business processes and therefore requires a systematic approach to architecture, data, corporate culture, and ongoing team support.
The AI integration delivered the following results:
• Document processing time reduced by over 70 percent
• Errors reduced by approximately 90 percent
• Throughput (document circulation) increased 2-3-fold without additional headcount
• Staff focus shifts to strategic and analytical work
• Direct OPEX reduced due to elimination of costs associated with manual error correction
The AI automation resulted in more agile, reliable, and transparent operations delivering immediate and long-term business value. The customer achieved accelerated document and transaction processing, staff upskilling, full auditability and regulatory compliance, and scalability across departments and terminals.
About WEIG
Wondernet Express Investment Group (WEIG) is a logistics and transportation company focused on moving mineral fertilizers from Central Asia via Georgia’s Black Sea ports to global markets in partnership with US-based Trammo and other companies. WEIG manages a key fertilizer terminal in Batumi and has been further expanding. The company is known for developing the Middle Corridor logistics route that integrates Georgian, Uzbek, and US interests for efficient and safe cargo transit. For more information, visit https://www.weig-bft.com/
About IBA Group
IBA Group is a leading IT service provider, performing software development, migration, maintenance, support, and IT consulting services with 2,000 IT and business professionals. Headquartered in Prague, Czech Republic, IBA Group has offices and development centers across Eastern Europe, North America, and Central Asia. IAOP recognizes IBA Group as one of The Global Outsourcing 100 in the Leaders category. IBA Group is a winner of IT Europa Channel Awards, of CEE Business Services Awards by the European Business Services Association, and of GSA Awards by the Global Sourcing Association. For more information, visit https://ibagroupit.com
