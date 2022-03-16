Echidna Appoints Nathan Schatz as New CTO to Grow eCommerce Technology Services
NORTH CHAPPAQUA, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As a leading digital agency that provides expertise around strategic consulting, user experience, and eCommerce systems, we are delighted to announce the addition of Nathan Schatz to our team. Nathan is no stranger to Echidna, previously working as a Digital Solution Strategist to build and launch our client Frontpoint Security’s initial eCommerce solution. He now joins our leadership team to serve as Chief Technology Officer as we strive to strengthen our technology service to clients.
“Nathan brings an extensive career in eCommerce and adds valuable experience to our conversations as we strive to better serve and Win Together with our clients. His intuitive insight, attention to detail, and business orientation further enables us to guide our clients as they transform and adopt modern strategies to compete in today’s evolving digital economy,” explains Mike Pierce, President of Echidna.
Nathan has over 20 years of experience working in eCommerce and technology. He was directly responsible for the growth of eCommerce business and eCommerce platform implementation projects for companies like Dell, Apple, and National Instruments. Schatz’s background will be invaluable to Echidna as the company continues to innovate and scale its digital strategy and platform technology services globally.
Outside of Echidna, Nathan enjoys spending time with family and friends. He calls Austin, TX home where he lives with his wife, twin daughters, and chocolate lab. As a family they enjoy exploring the endless Austin food scene and traveling; he also likes to ride his road bike and play tennis during his downtime.
About Echidna
Echidna provides businesses with end-to-end digital services capabilities including strategy, creative, marketing, systems integration, technology services, and managed services. Our goal continues to be to deliver top-notch quality on a predictable schedule and at an affordable rate that our clients recognize the real value in. We are dedicated to helping leaders continue with their growth and innovation well into the future.
Kali Kasprzyk
Echidna Inc.
kali@echidna.co