Global B2B Telecommunication Market is Expected to Witness Remarkable Growth: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Global B2B Telecommunication Market was Valued at US$ 48,512.3 Mn in 2021, Growing at a CAGR of 13.5% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030)PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Automotive and Healthcare Industries Collectively Capture a Considerable Market Share of the Global B2B Telecommunication Market
The B2B Telecommunication industry is characterized by constant change and evolution. The requirement of B2B telecommunication across the healthcare and automotive industries would be driven by the growing focus in expanding their business and managing workforces around the world. These industries are rapidly embracing telecommunication technology to offer superior services to their customers during the COVID-19 pandemic to decrease overhead costs and drive-up employees' productivity. In addition, many key market players are launching new software for these specific industries to enhance security features and address the loopholes in communication between these industries and employees. Furthermore, government organizations and federal agencies are using B2B telecommunication due to a decrease in the need to travel to unreachable and unsafe areas and to improve the operational efficiency of staff and organizations. Many government organizations significantly rely on B2B telecommunication for their day-to-day operations, which is expected to drive the segment’s growth. One of the real prerequisites for B2B telecommunication market is to fully adopt cloud solution platforms based on managing specialized data centres with the option to use high guarantees provided by contractual provisions for those business partners on the B2B telecommunication market.
There is an unprecedented development of modern telecommunications in B2B markets. Globalization influences are gradually reflected in the new telecommunication technologies becoming the communication domain in B2B markets. One of the real preconditions for B2B telecommunication markets is to make full use of the cloud-based platform based on the establishment of dedicated data centres with the possibility of using a Service Level Agreement for B2B business partners. Increasing growth rates are the main attraction for the companies operating in the B2B telecommunication market, but higher net profit margins, as clients are willing to pay more for differentiated service, and a reasonable defense against over-the-top substitution also play a major part in the market growth. However, the absence of security solutions connected to the latest technology is anticipated to restrict the adoption of B2B telecommunication services, thereby hampering the global B2B Telecommunication Market growth during the upcoming years.
The prominent companies operating in the global B2B telecommunication market are focused on offering advanced services to gain more market share. For instance, in June 2019, a Spain-based provider of integrated communication for the B2B market Telefonica, S.A., announced that it would offer Google Cloud Solutions to companies worldwide to help them accelerate their digital transformation. Moreover, companies are also focused on business expansion to increase their consumer base. In November 2019, Sprint Corporation inaugurated a telecom infra project community lab for OpenRAN 5G N.R.
Global B2B Telecommunication Market Research Scope:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global B2B Telecommunication Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
Key Findings – Global B2B Telecommunication Market:
• By offering, the solutions segment registered for the major share of revenue in the global B2B telecommunication market in 2021.
• By organization type, the large enterprises segment accounted for the major market share in 2021.
• By end-use industry, the automotive segment registered for the major share of the revenue in 2021.
• By region, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021.
Competitors:
The key companies profiled in the global B2B telecommunication market are mentioned below:
• AT&T
• China Telecom Corporation Limited
• Comarch SA.
• Deutsche Telekom AG
• NTT Communications Corporation
• Orange Business Services
• Telefónica Global Solutions S.L.U.
• T Mobile
• Verizon
• Vodafone Limited.
• Other Market Participants
Global B2B Telecommunication Market:
By Offering
• Solutions
o Voice and Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC)
o Internet and Networking
o Cloud Solutions
o Mobility
o Machine-to-Machine (M2M) Communications
o Others
• Services
o Consulting Services
o Transformation Services
o Others
By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
By End-Use Industry
• Automotive
• Healthcare
• Retail
• BFSI
• Transportation & Logistics
• Hospitality
• Media & Entertainment
• Government
• Manufacturing
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
