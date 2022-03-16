FINLAND’S INGISDRACO GROUP HALTS ITS MULTI-BILLION DOLLAR PROJECT IN CHINA, APPEALS TO CHINA TO JOIN SANCTIONS ON RUSSIA
HELSINKI, FINLAND, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ignisdraco Group, the Finnish-controlled real estate developer has today announced its decision to halt all work on its multi-billion dollar Nordic Sport Town project in Harbin, China in protest against Russia’s attack on Ukraine and China’s failure to join the world’s other nation in forcing Russia to stop its violent assault.
Thomas Zilliacus, chairman and founder of Ignisdraco Group, says: “Russia’s criminal attack on Ukraine and its indiscriminate bombing of Ukrainian cities and towns has resulted in the death of thousands of innocent civilians.
The world stands united in condemning Russia and in introducing sanctions and measures aimed at forcing Russia to stop the assault and withdraw from Ukraine.
China holds a key position as comes to succeeding in this. Instead of joining in the sanctions, China has embraced Russia and promised to significantly increase its imports of Russian goods, thus creating new financing for Russia’s war machine.
We appeal to China to reverse its position and to join the rest of the world in forcing Russia to immediately bring an end to the killing of innocent civilians”, Zillliacus continues. “Until that happens, we cannot continue working on a project where Chinese government entities play a key role” he says.
Ignisdraco’s 85-hectares Nordic Sport Town project in Harbin, the capital of NorthEast China, has been planned and designed by leading Nordic planning firms and architects. The plan incorporates a state-of-the-art multipurpose indoor arena with a capacity for 18,000 spectators, a large commercial centre with shopping, hotels, office space and conference facilities, a large residential area built in traditional Nordic style, a Santa Claus Village and a Viking Village. The total value of the project is estimated to exceed USD 5 billion.
The detailed urban plan has been done by an award-winning Danish architectural firm. It includes several innovative and exciting features such as a manmade mountain built on top of the multipurpose indoor arena. In wintertime it would have been possible to ski on the manmade mountain and to enjoy various winter-sport activities.
”Nordic Sport Town aims to bring the best of Nordic design and Nordic green and sport-focused living to Harbin” says Thomas Zilliacus, the Founder and Chairman of Ignisdraco Group. “Ignisdraco has designed a large urban area where inhabitants will be able to enjoy a lifestyle that brings together modern green and intelligent living with outstanding sport and educational facilities”.
About Ignisdraco Group:
Ignisdraco Group (www.ignisdraco.asia) is a company involved in real estate planning, development and management. The company was founded by Nokia’s former Regional Director Asia-Pacific. Ignisdraco has subsidiaries or offices in Singapore, Finland and China. Its advisors include Finland’s former Prime Minister Anneli Jäätteenmäki and Finland’s former Minister of Foreign Trade Kimmo Sasi.
