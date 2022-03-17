Ionada secures NGIF Industry Grants for CCUS Projects
Global climate technology company Ionada bags NGIF Industry Grants to add fuel to developing next-generation modular membrane decarbonization system.
Having received the NGIF Industry Grant, Ionada can now move forward in developing its next generation modular membrane decarbonization system, to reduce emissions across the board.”CALGARY, ALBERTA, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ionada Carbon Solutions Limited (“Ionada”), is proud to announce it’s the recipient of the NGIF Industry Grant for carbon capture utilization, and sequestering (CCUS). Ionada won the award during a competitive call featuring a large number of participants. Ionada is a climate technology firm that develops, manufactures, and markets post combustion carbon capture systems to reduce greenhouse gas emissions.
— Edoardo Panziera, CEO of Ionada
Ionada decarbonization systems are a sustainable, and environmentally friendly solution to reduce carbon emissions. Overall, they’re 30% more efficient, and 50% smaller than competing technologies. “Having received the NGIF Industry Grant, Ionada can now move forward in developing its next generation modular membrane decarbonization system, to reduce emissions across the board,” said Edoardo Panziera, CEO of Ionada. “The project is a private public partnership, which includes Canadian energy companies, and the Alberta Carbon Conversion Technology Centre (ACCTC).”
NGIF Industry Grants is a division of NGIF Capital Corporation, which has partnered with companies such as ATCO, Canadian Natural, and Birchcliff Energy just to name a few. It is a first-of-its-kind, industry-led grant organization, dedicated to funding early-stage startups who’re developing solutions to environmental, and other challenges facing Canada’s natural gas sector.
“NGIF Industry Grants focuses on start-ups who test their clean technologies through field trials and pilots, as part of our integrated model of industry validation, customer creation, and market commercialization,” said John Adams, NGIF Capital Corporation President, CEO, and Cleantech Ventures Managing Partner. “Innovative carbon capture and utilization solutions, including Ionada’s modular decarbonization systems, can help remove CO2 and produce valuable products that create environmental benefits and economic value.”
Meanwhile, Timothy M. Egan, President and CEO of Canadian Gas Association, and Chair of NGIF Capital Corporation, which operates NGIF Industry Grants, adds… “When we created NGIF, it was our vision to bring the entire natural gas cartel together to support clean-tech development, that enhances environmental and economic performance for the sector. The carbon capture technology that companies like Ionada are producing will support the advancement of the sector, while still ensuring Canadians have access to the clean, reliable, and affordable oil and gas which they rely on in their daily lives.”
About NGIF Industry Grants
NGIF Industry Grants is a first-of-its-kind, industry-led grant organization created to fund early-stage startups developing solutions to environmental, and other challenges facing Canada’s natural gas sector. NGIF Industry Grants develops, demonstrates, and secures these technology solutions through field trials and pilot projects, designed to drive innovation and support environmental goals in Canada.
NGIF Industry Grants’ investment focuses on existing natural gas production, transmission, distribution, storage, and end-use applications. As well as projects that will lead to the expanded production of emerging gaseous fuels, like renewable natural gas and hydrogen. The organization has built a portfolio of trusted startups.
About Ionada
Ionada is a global climate technology company that develops, manufactures, and markets post combustion carbon capture systems, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Our solutions help keep our air and water clean, thus sustaining it for future generations. Ionada’s team includes scientists, engineers, and technicians that have developed breakthroughs in technology to reduce carbon emissions. Ionada is the technology leader in delivering innovative, and sustainable solutions, to reduce carbon emissions from the oil & gas, waste to energy, hydrogen, steel, cement, marine, and thermal power generation industries. Ionada’s mission is disruptive sustainability – providing emission abatement technologies that not only reduce emissions, but also provide a financial benefit to our clients.
For further information please visit: http://ionada.com
Source: Michael Owen Lombos
Media Relations at Ionada
For media enquiries, please contact: michael.owen.lombos@ionada.com
Michael Owen Lombos
Ionada
+1 888-561-7870 ext. 600
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn