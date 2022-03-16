Softil Licenses Enabling Technology to Tait Communications for Broadband Solutions
TAIT AXIOM Wearable and Mobile Broadband Radios to Interoperate with Worldwide Systems using Softil BEEHD MCX Client Framework
Enabling our TAIT AXIOM Wearable and Mobile devices with the Softil client ensures standards compliant delivery of high-quality audio and video over the LTE and 5G systems our customers are using”TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Softil, the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services, announced today a licensing agreement with New Zealand-based Tait Communications that will allow its TAIT AXIOM® portfolio of broadband solutions to interoperate with all major systems around the world using Softil’s BEEHD MCX client framework.
— Dr. Yoram Benit, CEO of Tait Communications
“Enabling our TAIT AXIOM Wearable and Mobile devices with the Softil client ensures standards compliant delivery of high-quality audio and video over the LTE and 5G systems our customers are using today,” said Dr. Yoram Benit, CEO of Tait Communications. “Companies count on us to protect their investment in Tait by operating in an open standards environment, and our agreement with Softil is allowing us to do so with these devices.”
Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 16 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK), designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. The framework supports a comprehensive set of protocols defined by standardization bodies such as 3GPP and utilized by Mission Critical Communications over LTE and 5G solutions.
“In the fast developing MCX world, we know that speed to market is paramount for critical communications solutions providers like Tait,” said Pierre Hagendorf, CEO of Softil. “We’re delighted to team with Tait Communications and provide a platform that will significantly reduce development, integration and testing efforts as they expand their broadband portfolio and make it available to their customers.”
About Softil
Softil is the leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD Framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication enabling solutions, devices and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 800 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, SIP, MSRP and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com.
About Tait Communications
Tait Communications unleashes business potential within its customers and partners by advising and delivering unique solutions for critical communications that result in a safer, more productive workforce. Our solutions include a wide range of integrated broadband and Land Mobile Radio workforce applications, workflow automations, business integrations and devices for mobile teams in the public safety, utilities and transportation industries. Visit taitcommunications.com.
