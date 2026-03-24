Softil Unveils Future of Emergency Response Communications Combining TAK with MCX at BAPCO 2026

Softil’s BEEHD MCX-enabling technology is now the foundation of this transition, enabling exciting new mission-critical communications products and services that bring capabilities that were not possible before to first responders

Leading mission-critical communications enabler showcasing TAK situational awareness enhanced with standards-based mission-critical communications (MCX)

Public safety agencies around the world are actively complementing traditional land mobile radio (LMR) systems with high-performance standards-based broadband mission-critical services” — Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 24, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The world’s leading mission-critical communications (MCX) enabler Softil today announces that it will exhibit and speak at the British BAPCO Annual Event for the first time. The Event is being staged on March 25-26 in Coventry, UK and is now the showcase for public safety professionals to have first sight and experience the future of public broadband communications.“Public safety agencies around the world are actively complementing traditional land mobile radio (LMR) systems with high-performance standards-based broadband mission-critical services,” says Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO. “Softil’s BEEHD MCX-enabling technology is now the foundation of this transition, enabling exciting new mission-critical communications products and services that bring capabilities that were not possible before to first responders.”Following successful demonstrations at IWCE 2026 last week in Las Vegas, Softil will showcase how integrating its BEEHD MCX technology with TAK (Team Awareness Kit) enables mission-critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) and mission-critical data (MCData) benefits TAK users and enhances dramatically the capabilities of public safety personnel in the field.The demonstration at Stand F30 B in AI – Next Gen Tech Zone will show the ability to create a geo-fenced area on a TAK/MCX integrated client where all the relevant resources in the selected area are automatically added to an active talk group. The ability to add and remove participants dynamically, the ability to create a private call to a user by selecting it on the map, and other advanced capabilities will also be showcased throughout the exhibition.Softil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 18 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.Anatoli Levine, Softil’s Director of Products & Standards, will speak at a conference session on March 25th outlining key IoT use cases for public safety, explore core MCX capabilities and give practical approaches for integrating IoT into broadband MCX environments together with their benefits.Softil’s team will also be available for individual and grouped meetings. Book here https://www.softil.com/events/bapco-2026/ About SoftilSoftil is the world’s leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.