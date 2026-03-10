Softil Brings Standards-Based MCX Broadband Communications to TAK for the First Time at IWCE 2026

Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

World’s first demonstration of Team Awareness Kit enhanced with standards-based 3GPP MCX mission-critical Push-to-Talk, video and data

Softil is playing a key role in bringing standards-based MCX communications to the TAK ecosystem by integrating its award-winning MCX-enabling BEEHD technology” — Pierre Hagendorf, Softil’s CEO

TEL AVIV, ISRAEL, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- At the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) 2026, March 16–19 in Las Vegas, the leading mission-critical communications (MCX) enabler Softil will present the world’s first Team Awareness Kit (TAK) enhanced with standards-based mission-critical communications (MCX) capabilities.At Booth #1944, Softil will demonstrate how integrating MCX technology with TAK enables mission-critical Push-to-Talk (MCPTT) and mission-critical data (MCData) on devices used by first responders. By adding broadband mission-critical group communications to TAK’s powerful situational awareness tools, the solution significantly enhances the common operational picture, enabling emergency response teams to communicate, coordinate and share operational intelligence in real time during incident and disaster response operations.The integration represents an important step in the ongoing evolution of public safety communications, where agencies are increasingly complementing traditional land mobile radio (LMR) systems with standards-based broadband mission-critical services. Bringing MCX capabilities into the TAK operational environment allows responders to combine advanced situational awareness with secure, interoperable broadband communications on a single platform.TAK facilitates the exchange of situational awareness data among first responders and public safety personnel. Using GPS and interactive mapping, the application provides a real-time operational view of incidents on mobile devices, displaying units, assets, and environmental information on detailed topographic maps. The system can incorporate weather conditions, responder tracking, terrain details, and other critical data, enabling command centers and field teams to maintain a shared and continuously updated operational picture.The Team Awareness Kit (TAK) is a government off-the-shelf Android application originally developed in 2010 by the U.S. Air Force Research Laboratory for U.S. Special Forces. It is now widely deployed across the U.S. Department of Defense and is increasingly adopted by public safety organizations.“Softil is playing a key role in bringing standards-based MCX communications to the TAK ecosystem by integrating its award-winning MCX-enabling BEEHD technology,” said Pierre Hagendorf, CEO of Softil. “As public safety agencies evolve from traditional LMR toward broadband mission-critical services, combining MCX communications with TAK’s situational awareness capabilities can dramatically enhance operational coordination and response effectiveness.”The demonstration at the Softil Booth #1944 will show the ability to create a geo-fenced area on a TAK/MCX integrated client where all the relevant resources in the selected area are automatically added to an active talk group. The ability to add and remove participants dynamically, the ability to create a private call to a user by selecting it on the map, and other advanced capabilities will also be showcased throughout the exhibition.The benefits of combining TAK with MCX communications will also be discussed during an IWCE panel session on Monday, March 16, titled “Turbo-Charging Team Awareness Kit (TAK) with MCX Communications.” The session will be hosted by Ken Rehbehn, Principal Analyst at CritComm Insights, and is one of four sessions in which Softil will participate during the expo.Additional IWCE 2026 Panel SessionsSoftil will also participate in three additional panel discussions during IWCE:• Tuesday, March 17 – LMR to MCX Interworking: Finding the Solution that Fits You• Wednesday, March 18 – MCX Adoption in Sovereign Verticals – Utilities and Transportation Leading the Way• Thursday, March 19 – Mission-Critical Direct-Mode Communications: Enhancing D2D Solutions for Public Safety ReliabilityAbout Softil’s BEEHD Framework TechnologySoftil’s BEEHD is a 3GPP MCX Release 18 standard-compliant cross-platform framework (SDK) designed for developers and manufacturers of handheld and ruggedized devices, MCX/LMR gateways, dispatch consoles, recording solutions and train/metro communication equipment. BEEHD technology is also destined for system integrators, MCX application developers and service providers looking to accelerate the development of IP-based mission-critical voice and video over LTE and 5G (MCPTT, MCVideo, MCData) solutions for first responders, utilities, mining, transportation and more. BEEHD offers market-proven interoperability with all major MCX systems deployed around the world.About SoftilSoftil is the world’s leading enabler of IP communications solutions for mission-critical telecommunications products and services. Softil’s BEEHD framework (SDK) is the key enabling technology behind a wide range of 3GPP MCX mission-critical communication solutions, devices, and products, as well as rich media applications for Enterprise and IMS/VoLTE. With more than 900 major corporations across the globe as customers, Softil’s many technological achievements include the pioneering of Voice and Video over IP, combining its unique expertise in standards-based signaling, multimedia and IMS. Softil’s award-winning suite of Protocol Stacks includes IMS, Diameter, SIP, MSRP, and others. Softil enabling technologies ensure simplified development and earliest roll-out of new products to market. Visit https://www.softil.com ###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.