David Abissidan and Angelique Schouten Interviewed by Candice Georgiadis

David Abissidan, founder of Lola Jeans Angelique Schouten, cofounder of two start-ups, Cloudtract and Sportz Guru and has co-authored two bestselling books Candice Georgiadis

David Abissidan, founder of Lola Jeans. Angelique Schouten, cofounder of two start-ups, Cloudtract and Sportz Guru and has co-authored two bestselling books

“The way to get started is to quit talking and begin doing.” -Walt Disney” — David Abissidan, founder of Lola Jeans

GREENWICH, CT, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Candice Georgiadis, owner of the blog by her namesake, interviews individuals on the cutting edge of hotel, travel, lifestyle and other similar topics. She expands the marketing footprint of individuals and companies with a combination of branding and imaging across social media and conventional websites.

Expanding ones business through a solid marketing plan can be a struggle for many companies. Bringing on an expert, like Candice Georgiadis, to help bridge the marketing gap between social media and conventional websites, can be the difference between a lackluster result and brand/image being recognized in the industry. Reach out to her at the below contact options and check out two recent interview excerpts she made:

-

David Abissidan, founder of Lola Jeans

Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Passion and Enthusiasm — If you want people to follow you, then you must lead with enthusiasm. As a leader, it’s your job not to tell, but to show those around you what enthusiasm and a true commitment to greatness look like daily. The best way to do this is to lead by example.

Don’t outsource the groundwork, grab a duffle bag, hit the road, and knock at doors. No one will do it like you do it. Once you’ve built distribution and once your customers are enthusiastic about the product and the company, then you can assign people to take over with the same passion and enthusiasm as you.

Endurance and Determination — You’ll have your wins, and you’ll have your losses, but through it all, you can’t lose your sense of confidence. You must believe in yourself and your business and persevere even when shit hits the fan. Moving swiftly and confidently, even if you’re not entirely certain of the direction because any direction is better than no direction.

Lola Jeans was greatly impacted by Covid, and to stay afloat, we had to make incredibly hard decisions. We chose to look at the current situation as an opportunity to press reset and reinvent ourselves. That was the silver lining of the pandemic.

Integrity and Fairness — Too many leaders lean on their titles as a crutch and don’t treat others with equity. They excuse their own behavior by saying, “I’m the founder. I’m the CEO. I’m the manager,” instead of earning people’s respect by acting and behaving appropriately. Integrity and fairness are about more than just doing the right thing. It’s about standing for something bigger than yourself and setting a precedent within your business.

My teammates know not to call me “The Boss”. I hate this title and don’t think I deserve this title. Without my colleagues’ know-how, without my teammates’ contribution, I would not be here today, Lola would not be here today.

The full interview is available here

-

Angelique Schouten, cofounder of two start-ups, Cloudtract and Sportz Guru and has co-authored two bestselling books

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I have to admit that I was a little nervous when the moment came for me to interview the godfather of the Modern Portfolio Theory, Professor Dr. Harry Markowitz. He had been so kind to agree that I would interview him for the book that my colleague Chris Zadeh and I wrote about the psychology behind our irrational behavior when it comes to money matters (Monkey Money Mind). We had to make sure we could capture some of his insights and convert it into a valuable contribution to our book.

It was not just me in the interview, but also several colleagues. Carla Martinez (who set up the interview) and Sicco Brakema (who introduced us to Dr. Markowitz), shared the same hint of nervousness for this interview. It is not every day that you get to talk to someone with impressive credentials:

Economist

Recipient of the John van Neumann Theory Prize

Nobel Memorial Prize in Economic Sciences

Professor of Finance at the Rady School of Management

Pioneer in Modern Portfolio Theory

And the list goes on…

Dr. Markowitz must have noticed this as he started by casually talking about a previous trip to the Netherlands and before we knew it, he uttered, several perfectly pronounced Dutch words such as “rijsttafel” came our way which made us a bit more at ease.

In the movie, “Mary Poppins Returns,” which stars Emily Blunt as the title character (which she nails), taking care as a nanny of the new generation Banks children, Meryl Streep plays Mary’s eccentric cousin Topsy “a woman who can fix anything”. When Mary visits her cousin with the Banks children, she realizes that it is the second Wednesday of the month. A day dreaded by Topsy as her world literally turns upside down and she is not able to fix anything.

The legendary Mary Poppins stresses that if you change your perspective everything looks better.

Complete reading the interview here

Be sure to reach out to Candice Georgiadis to get your social media marketing on the right track. You can reach her at the below contact options.

About Candice Georgiadis

Candice Georgiadis is an active mother of three as well as a designer, founder, social media expert, and philanthropist. Candice Georgiadis is the founder and designer at CG & CO. She is also the Founder of the Social Media and Marketing Agency: Digital Agency. Candice Georgiadis is a Social Media influencer and contributing writer to ThriveGlobal, Authority Magazine, and several others. In addition to her busy work life, Candice is a volunteer and donor to St Jude’s Children’s hospital.

Contact and information on how to follow Candice Georgiadis' latest interviews:

Website: http://candicegeorgiadis.com/

Email: CG@candicegeorgiadis.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/candice-georgiadis-34375b51/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/candigeorgiadis @candigeorgiadis