Jeff Bettencourt and Assaf Feldman Interviewed by Fotis Georgiadis

Jeff Bettencourt, CEO of Slate Technologies. Assaf Feldman, CTO and co-founder of Riskified.

At Slate, we believe we are at the start of a significant shift in how we deliver buildings, where our software ‘machines’ work hand in hand with humans to transform productivity and profitability.” — Jeff Bettencourt, CEO of Slate Technologies

Jeff Bettencourt, CEO of Slate Technologies

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

At Slate, we believe that disruptive technology does not have to be a negative if you are not trying to remove the human from the loop. The construction industry has traditionally been about humans and machines. We believe the role of machines is changing. They are no longer used just to assist in building or lifting materials. Machines help us see, predict, introspect, and make informed decisions throughout the day. We call this our Slate Decision Assistant, which is there to assist the human in the loop or role/job to make informed decisions based on knowledge of Slate machine learning algorithms.

Can you share five of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Always have fun. Two of my mentors would always tell me to pick something you’re passionate about and always have fun. If the work you are doing is not fun and doesn’t put a smile on your face, find a new role.

Be paranoid. I believe the saying that “only the paranoid survive,” is a good one in business. It means stay on your toes, be aware of competition, stay grounded and be aware of your surroundings.

Congratulate others on their success. Too many people believe that in order to be successful, someone else needs to fail. Success is not finite, and someone else’s success does not diminish yours.

Build a diverse team. In business, you must have people from all walks of life. Otherwise, you will miss opportunities to grow a company and handle problems with a different lens. Too many managers hire people that have similar backgrounds to themselves. A manager once said to me, if you hire everyone that’s like you and has the same background, be careful crossing the street (metaphorically). If everyone is looking in only one direction you will get hit by a car!

Do the right thing. When all else fails in business, we should always do the right thing for our employees, business partners, and customers.

Assaf Feldman, CTO and co-founder of Riskified

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

One of the most effective ways we demonstrate our value to merchants is to go through their declined transactions and identify the portion that’s actually legitimate. When we first started doing this, we found that on average, we could approve 50–75% of what merchants used to decline or were afraid to approve. This floored us — we assumed that market inefficiencies were there but didn’t think it was this bad.

Outdated fraud prevention solutions meant that merchants were missing out on full percentage points of sales and that huge swathes of legitimate customers were being shut out of the global economy. It strengthened our conviction that there was a huge problem that we needed to address and that we could also successfully solve it for merchants.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

At the beginning, we worked really hard to educate merchants about false declines, showing them that the danger of having an outdated fraud management system wasn’t just fraud, but the number of good transactions that were left on the table. We began working with small and medium merchants, but as word spread, larger enterprise merchants began to seek us out.

We entered the market at the right time — a lot of organizations were realizing that they needed to find more efficient ways to deal with fraud prevention and they saw Riskified as a growth tool. Nine years on, we count many Fortune 500 companies as our clients, and the entire eCommerce market is embracing machine learning in risk management. The next step is continuing our geographical expansion and continuing to pursue the application of our solutions in emerging verticals like cryptocurrency.

