Global Tokenization Market: Insights, Growth, Size, Comparative Analysis, Trends and Forecasts, 2022 – 2030
Tokenization Solutions Segment to Capture Largest Market Share in 2022: A Report by Absolute Markets InsightsPUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The utility of tokenization will continue to rise in the upcoming years, not just for consumers but also in various business applications. The increasing focus of companies to offer better consumer experience, where tokenization would enable scenarios, such as paying out dividends via smart contracts. Settlement times associated with trading tokenized securities could be deceased. These initiatives are strengthening the growth of global tokenization market. The companies are providing innovative services to their consumers with an aim to increase their market prominence. For instance, in October 2021, Visa introduced India's card-on-file tokenization services in India, in line with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines. Visa launched this service in partnership with mobile-based payments; firm, Juspay, and the service will be available across e-commerce companies such as Grofers, Bigbasket and MakeMyTrip.
Tokenization is the best solution that has been utilized for many years to mitigate the risks allied with payment processing for retailers of all types. Tokenization will redefine the current payment ecosystem by enabling a safe and secure experience for the customer. The World Economic Forum projects that 10% of the world's GDP will be tokenized by 2027. It is a trend that will positively impact businesses, government bodies, and individuals. Moreover, with an increase in the types of online payment methods available to customers, it's vital to add a layer of security to guarantee sensitive credit card data is not compromised, leading to an increased usage of tokenization solutions. With clear guidelines, strong industry backing, and well-planned reference implementations, the tokenization market has the best chance to succeed in the forthcoming years.
According to studies, globally, tokenization has led to a decrease in fraud impact on online merchants by an average of 26%. Therefore, it is increasingly recognized as a secure way to enable mobile and online payments without sharing sensitive account information, driving the tokenization market growth. Tokenization has been an important driver of digital payments in emerging markets, such as South America. The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the payment landscape in South America, as customers are shifting from cash and check-based transactions to contactless payments and mobile wallets. According to the data published by the South American government, South America's banked population grew by approx. 24 percent in 2020, while retail e-commerce grew by 21 percent.
Our 420+ pages research study on Global Tokenization Market will include extensive information on the following pointers:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Tokenization Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
• We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)
Key Takeaways – Global Tokenization Market:
• In terms of revenue, the global tokenization market was valued at US$ 2,315.8 Mn in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 19.21% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030).
• By offering, the solutions segment registered for the major share of revenue in the global tokenization market in 2021.
• By deployment, the cloud-based tokenization segment is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate over the forecast period.
• By organization type, the large enterprises segment accounted for the major share in global tokenization market in 2021.
• By type, vaultless tokenization segment registered for the largest share of the market in 2021.
• By region, North America dominated the market in terms of revenue in 2021.
Competitor Insights:
The prominent players operating in the market are emphasizing on the launch of new solutions to increase their revenue generation. For instance, in May 2021, Dubai-based real estate company Arms & McGregor International Realty announced the launch of the region's first real estate tokenization platform directly connected to a DeFi liquidity pool. These players are also collaborating with relevant stakeholders to increase their revenue in the upcoming years.
Some of the key companies profiled in the global tokenization market are mentioned below:
1. American Express Company
2. AsiaPay Technology
3. Bluefin Payment Systems
4. CardConnect
5. FIS
6. Fiserv, Inc.
7. Fortanix
8. Futurex
9. Lookout
10. Mastercard
11. Micro Focus (CyberRes)
12. Thales
13. TokenEx, Inc.
14. utimaco GmbH
15. Visa
16. Other Market Participants
Global Tokenization Market:
By Offering
• Solutions
• Services
By Deployment
• Cloud
• On-Premise
By Organization Size
• Small and Medium Enterprises
• Large Enterprises
By Type
• Vaultless Tokenization
• Vaulted Tokenization
By Industry Vertical
• Banking, Financial Services & Insurance
• Retail & E-Commerce
• Healthcare
• IT & ITeS
• Government
• Education
• Entertainment
• Hospitality
• Others
By Region
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries, Benelux Union, Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia, Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
