myAir Smartfood Develops Innovative Bundled Solution to Manage Employee Stress

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- myAir Smartfood, announces a stress-relief solution bundle that empowers employees of leading corporations to manage and reduce their stress. Each bundle includes a personalized supply of myAir nutrition bars, proven to reduce stress, and is powered by myAir Insights. myAir Insights is a proprietary platform where employees can track their stress metrics and update their myAir superplant bar subscription preferences as their stress levels change over time. The option to add a Garmin wearable to the bundle is available for an additional cost. Employees will also have access to one-on-one consultations with a nutritionist and webinars with a more premium bundle offering.

Combining functional nutrition with data-driven technology, food tech start-up myAir Smartfood conducted a study with Garmin to track the effects of myAir’s nutrition bars on employee stress. Powered by wearable data from Garmin®, a leading global provider of smartwatches, and digital health solutions as well as adaptogen-packed bars from myAir, an 80% reduction in stress levels was reported in just five days after employees began consuming the bars. Employees also saw over 50% improvement in their sleep duration.

According to the American Institute of Stress, 83% of US workers suffer from work-related stress. Stress in the workplace decreases productivity, increases turnover, and costs US companies $300B per year in health costs, absenteeism, and poor performance. "It’s never been more critical for business and HR leaders to address the mental well-being of their teams,” said Rachel Yarcony, myAir CEO. "myAir smart-food offers a scientifically-proven stress-reduction solution for measuring, managing, and relieving stress. Our mission is to help organizations get healthier from the inside out.”

“The academic world reveals there is no gold standard for reducing stress, each one of us has a unique behavioral signature, and that led us to develop a holistic and personal mind and body solution,” said Professor Kaufer of UC Berkeley. “Our research in partnership with Garmin found that 80% of participants who used the myAir stress-less routine daily experienced improved stress scores in just five days and 84% saw improved sleep quality. It was so exciting to see participants experience a significant reduction in the duration of their stress, revealing that customized nutrition through the myAir insights AI platform can positively impact a person’s cognitive and physiological response to chronic stress.”

The most effective way to manage stress is by using personalized data about your mind and body. myAir is the first to offer a complete mind/body solution to manage stress through personalized nutrition. Based on research, we developed plant-based formulations from super-plants. Our formulations help counteract the effects of stress on the central nervous system by moving the body towards homeostasis and connecting with the receptors of the endocrine and autonomic nervous system.

Since stress has different effects on us (the DSM specifies stress effects on sleep, energetic levels, focus, stamina, and more), we leverage AI to personalize our solution. We collect consumer’s physiological data via wearable devices (Garmin, Apple), while cross-analyzing it with cognitive assessments. This enables myAir's AI algorithm to generate an accurate deep profiling of each user on stress, create behavioral signatures, and tailor the solution.

With the new myAir corporate wellness bundle, employees will track and manage their own stress as well as physiological metrics that influence stress such as physical activity, sleep, and hydration, all while enjoying delicious and customized nutrition bars tailored to their specific biometric needs.

“We believe that if you measure it, you can manage it,” said myAir COO and co-founder, Dovev Goldstein. “myAir’s solution provides the perfect bundle for personalized stress-relief. The insights you obtain from your smartwatch provide a holistic stress-relief combination of functional nutrition, real-time data, and smart food technology. You can expect to have full transparency and control over your wellbeing, and reduce your stress in a way that’s tasty, healthy, and scientifically proven.”

About myAir Smartfood

myAir Smartfood empowers millions to manage their wellness through data-driven functional nutrition and personalized insights. The company leverages AI to personalize stress relief via plant-powered nutrition bars and uses machine learning technology to harness psychological deep profiling with physiological markers (smartwatches derived), based on behavioral signature, tailored to amend each user’s stress routine.