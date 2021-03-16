CLI Studios and Choreographer William Forsythe Announce the World Premiere of The Barre Project

CLI Studios Tiler Peck, New York City Ballet Principal Dancer, featured in The Barre Project launching live on Thursday, March 25, 2021.

A Free Livestream Event featuring Tiler Peck, Lex Ishimoto, Brooklyn Mack and Roman Mejia

The Barre Project celebrates the deep commitment that all dancers bring to their chosen form.” — William Forsythe

VAN NUYS, CA, USA, March 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “The Barre Project is designed to celebrate the deep commitment that all dancers bring to their chosen form. Irrespective of genre, a dancer’s irrepressible capacity to summon fierce joy through their work gives testament to the resilience of the human spirit.”

– William Forsythe



CLI Studios, the global leader in online dance education, New York City Ballet Principal Dancer Tiler Peck and choreographer William Forsythe invite audiences across the globe to join the virtual world premiere of The Barre Project (Blake Works II).

Choreographed for film, with the feel of a live performance, The Barre Project was created via Zoom, with all rehearsal, filming and assembly taking place bi-coastally and entirely remotely.

This choreographic miniature, with brilliant, engaging performances from its stellar cast, is a joyous offering to the greater dance community. The film will premiere on Thursday, March 25 and Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 8 p.m. ET through two livestream events, available at no cost to viewers around the world. William Forsythe and Tiler Peck will host a live introduction and Q&A session during both premiere events.

Conceived while theaters were dark and stages vacant, Forsythe set to work looking for a common theme running through our challenging times. Inspired by dancers worldwide who were unable to access formal classes but committed to sustaining themselves and their art, The Barre Project consists of five musical episodes that focus on the most primary feature of ballet training: barre.

Set to the music of popular singer-songwriter James Blake, The Barre Project is the second in a series of Forsythe’s works to music by Blake– hence the subtitle (Blake Works II). Blake Works I was choreographed for the Paris Opera Ballet in 2016.

A chance text message sent at the right moment brought Forsythe and Peck together for this groundbreaking project:

“Working with Bill Forsythe has always been a dream of mine. It has been difficult for so many of us artists to find opportunities to do what we love while in quarantine,” said Tiler Peck. “A few months ago, I took a chance and reached out to Bill to ask if he would want to create a new work together. He texted back, ‘...Could we start soon?’ I said, ‘Yes, we can start whenever! You let me know.’ He replied, ‘Like, tomorrow!?’ And just like that, my bucket list dream became a pandemic reality. From that moment on, my spirits were lifted, and my creative muscles were stretched as I had the pleasure of spending the next 3 months rehearsing and creating a work over zoom with Bill. When I watch The Barre Project, what I think shines through the screen is the love and joy that both of us poured into the process and the appreciation we both felt as artists to be working together. Bill, the dancers, and the devotion of the rockstar CLI Studios team made for the perfect partnership. I hope this work inspires the next generation of dancers to think outside of the box in every way possible. Classical ballet can be so many different things, and there is always a way to create something you are immensely proud of if you take a chance and use your heart.”

The group spent months patiently choreographing the work over Zoom, coming together from living rooms and home studios across the country. CLI Studios worked closely with Forsythe and the artists to create a visually striking production that offers every viewer a front row seat. The work as a whole is infused with an infectiously creative energy, designed to inspire younger generations.

“Working on a first-of-its-kind production is always exhilarating. But collaborating and breaking new ground with William Forsythe and Tiler Peck—two of the most brilliant and talented artists in dance—is an experience the team at CLI will never forget,” said Jon Arpino, CEO of CLI Studios. “The work they created with the cast over Zoom is truly remarkable, and we are honored to bring that magic to life for all to enjoy.”

During the livestream premiere events, audiences will also get a glimpse of recorded practice sessions, gaining behind the scenes access to the creative process required to bring Forsythe’s vision to life on stage. Forsythe and Peck will also host a live introduction and Q&A during both premieres, engaging with audiences in real time.

Audiences will also have the opportunity to support dance studios across America during the events, as CLI Studios will be accepting optional donations with 100% of proceeds benefiting the National Dance Education Organization.

To learn more about The Barre Project or register to view a free livestream premiere event visit https://go.clistudios.com/barreproject/.

About CLI Studios

CLI Studios, the world’s top online arts education platform, is a venture-backed technology company on a mission to make the world a more creative place. At its core, CLI Studios believes in the transformative power of arts education, and is leveraging technology to ensure that every student has equal access to the world’s top arts educators. Through the video-on-demand platform students get unlimited access to thousands of recorded, live, and interactive classes taught by 300+ world-renowned instructors, including Principal dancer Tiler Peck from New York City Ballet, hip-hop icon Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Dancing with the Stars Pro Allison Holker, Broadway stars, and more. To learn more visit clistudios.com and follow us on Twitter, TikTok, Instagram and Facebook.

Watch The Barre Project Trailer