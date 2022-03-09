New Data Reveals the Most Stressed Hour and Day of the Week for American Women

myAir Personalized Stressless Routine myAir data reveals the most stressed hour and day of the week for American women is 7:00 p.m.

myAir Analyzed 16 Billion Data Points to Provide Unique Insights on When Americans Experience the Most Stress

myAir’s solution reduced stress for 73 percent of participants and improved sleep quality for 84 percent.” — Professor Daniela Kaufer (UC Berkeley), head of myAir Stress Science

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Foodtech startup myAir is sharing the findings of over 200,000 measured days and nights, revealing important insights about our most stressed times of day and days of the week. Based on 16 billion data points, myAir discovered that on a weekly average, the highest stress hour for women daily is 7:00 p.m..

myAir is a smart-food, data-driven company offering a solution for stress management through personalized nutrition. Their proprietary functional plant-based nutrition bars are proven to reduce stress and by leveraging AI, myAir provides an ongoing stress management platform unique to each user’s behavior.

The myAir Insights platform analyzes a user’s physiological data and cognitive state to deliver personalized mind and body solutions for stress-relief. myAir Insights connects to a user’s wearable activity tracker or smartwatch and collects 80,000 data points per day including heart rate variability, sleep quality, energy levels and stress patterns.

Through the data, myAir discovered:

- On average, the most stressed hours of the week for women are on Monday and Tuesday at 7:00 p.m.

- On average, the most stressed hour of the week for men is Friday at 8:00 p.m.

- Women also have the highest frequency of stress intervals, with 21 stress peaks on Saturdays. On the same day, men have an average of 28 percent fewer stress intervals.

- On average, women are five percent more stressed than men.

- Women fall asleep 10 percent faster than men and take the longest to reach deep sleep on Wednesdays, compared to men who take the longest to reach deep sleep on Saturdays.

- Women also sleep longer. Women average 21 minutes more sleep, except on Saturdays when both men and women sleep for the same amount of time.

“Research conducted with Garmin Wearables showed myAir’s solution reduced stress for 73 percent of participants and improved sleep quality for 84 percent of them,” said Professor Daniela Kaufer (UC Berkeley), head of myAir Stress Science. “It's the first mind and body solution based on physiological and psychological parameters that combines functional, plant-based nutrition with tailored insights, tools, and behavioral challenges needed to track your progress with a dynamic feedback loop.”

myAir uses data to develop an individual profile and personalized dashboard through myAir Insights.The dashboard provides tailored insights, tools, and behavioral challenges needed to manage their stress naturally. This includes a suggested mix of myAir super plant bars and insights that educate, motivate, and inspire.

To take the stress assessment and learn more about how myAir is revolutionizing solutions to stress, visit myair.ai.

About myAir:

myAir smart food is an innovative, revolutionary dream come true initiated by Rachel Yarcony, a food and pharma expert. Rachel felt that as an executive manager, a mother, a caregiver to her parents, stress has become a massive burden in her life. She wanted to find a solution for chronic stress.

Together with Dovev Goldstein, a seasonal technology entrepreneur, they gathered world-leading researchers, scientists and clinical herbalists, along with a top-notch technology team, to disrupt the food industry with the first personalized nutrition solution for stress management. myAir smart food researchers team introduced the first personalized nutrition concept for stress management, creating a long-term health regime based on ongoing monitoring and rooted in data. Watch this video to learn more about myAir.

Learn more about myAir Stressless Routine