This Saturday: Spectacular Art & Music Event MUSIC & MURALS at Desert Ridge, PHX on March 19th, 2022
COLORME Art Spa Artist D. Murrow to create one-of-a-kind art at the Desert Ridge KidsZone Saturday, March 19, 2022 from 5 pm – 9pm.
When all ages paint together, the little ones encourage the adults and now everyone is 'finding the artist within' and creating 'outside' the lines and having a ball!”SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Debra Lee Murrow
COLORME Art Spa founder and artist Debra Lee Murrow will be among seven Phoenix-area artists to create beautiful images of art on massive murals, set to live local music, at the March 19th MUSIC & MURALS event at Desert Ridge, Phoenix, AZ.
MUSIC + MURALS is an evening of art and entertainment inside ‘The District’ at Desert Ridge, curated by the Southern Arizona Arts & Cultural Alliance. Artists will be positioned near the various musical stages, including Rock, R & B, Jazz & Blues and Acoustic/Instrumental.
Debra Lee Murrow, founder of the popular COLORME Art Spa, will be creating art in the KidsZone area, located between the Rock and R & B stages. Debra will create several art pieces tied to particular song lyrics. Children of all ages will get the chance to use oil paintsticks (by Richardson), using their artistic inspiration tied to the song lyrics.
In the week after the show, Desert Ridge personnel will hang all paintings in prominent locations throughout the center, so shoppers will be able to enjoy the beautiful art created for the event.
Debra Lee Murrow is founder of the COLORME Art Spa, which helps adults express themselves through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art. You can also find Debra’s original artwork at this COLORME Art Spa.
About Debra Lee Murrow/COLORME Art Spa
Debra Lee Murrow is a Fine Artist, Entrepreneur, and founder of the COLORME Art Spa. She helps adults express themselves through a variety of art classes, teaching and coaching on art. She has presented on stages at a wide number of conferences and churches in the past few years. She also works with company teams to help them use art and vision to clarify their mission statements and company goals - Story Brand Style.
