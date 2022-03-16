Capital Numbers is Honored with BCC&I’s MSME Sustainability Award 2022
Capital Numbers receives the MSME Sustainability Award from BCC&I for its green initiatives and energy efficiency norms.KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Bengal Chamber of Commerce & Industry (BCC&I) recently honored Capital Numbers with the MSME Sustainability Award for successfully implementing environmental-friendly measures to lessen the climate crisis. Only a handful of MSMEs were announced winners in this category by the esteemed jury members. Capital Numbers feels honored to be rewarded and recognized among the top few.
Sustainability has always been high on Capital Numbers’ agenda. It has operated out of Gold standard green building for several years.
Keeping the environmental risks in mind, the company lets 90% of its employees use laptops and only 10% use desktops. This initiative has led to cost-effective maintenance and minimized e-waste. Besides, the company has reduced its electricity consumption over the last three years, which is quite an impressive move.
Currently, Capital Numbers operates within a hybrid work culture to reduce the number of people physically present in the office. This has drastically reduced emissions and fuel use. The company has also switched to e-contracts and e-signatures to go paperless as far as possible.
In short, a set of climate-focused approaches has allowed Capital Numbers to promote a low-carbon economy. The company has remained environmentally responsible over the years, and the BCC&I award is proof of that.
As it grows, the company plans to continue developing a low-carbon infrastructure. It is also ready to reuse all hardware components wherever possible.
So far, India’s MSME sector has been critical in promoting sustainability and energy efficiency across the country. And Capital Numbers is proud to be a part of this sector that aims to ‘go green’ for a sustainable future.
The BCC&I award has further inspired Capital Numbers to bring in more green initiatives. Going forward, the company plans to reduce and recycle all e-waste for the greater good of society and the environment. After all, the growing risks of climate change need immediate attention and the time to act is now.
About Capital Numbers
Capital Numbers specializes in web and mobile application development services for global customers. It has successfully delivered over 2500 projects to many businesses of various sizes. It is Dun & Bradstreet accredited and a Certified Google Partner that caters to an esteemed client base, including Federated Auto Parts, Consumer Reports, StoneAcre, Kargo, SDL, and several other medium-sized businesses and agencies worldwide. To learn more, you can visit https://www.capitalnumbers.com/.
About BCC&I
Established in 1853, The Bengal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BCC&I) dates back to 1833 when its founding forefathers came together to form the first association in the country, later named the Bengal Chamber. For the last one and a half centuries, BCC&I has played a pioneering role as a helmsman, steering the evolution of Commerce and Industry in India. For more, please visit https://www.bengalchamber.com/.
