Arrest Made in Shooting Offenses in the District

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Homicide Branch announce an arrest has been made in reference to three shooting offenses that occurred in the Fifth District between March 3-9, 2022.

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun): CCN 22-029-870

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at approximately 4:00 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the 1100 block of New York Avenue, Northeast for the sounds of gunshots. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun): CCN 22-032-355

On Tuesday, March 8, 2022 at approximately 1:21 am, members of the Fifth District responded to the 1700 block of H Street, Northeast for the report of a shooting. Upon arrival, members located an adult male victim suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.

Homicide: CCN 22-032-929

On Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at approximately 2:52 am, a member of the Metropolitan Police Department was in the area of the 400 block of New York Avenue, Northeast and observed a fire. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene and extinguished the fire. Further investigation revealed the remains of an adult male which displayed no signs consistent with life and was pronounced deceased. The victim remained on scene until transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. As a result of an autopsy, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined that the cause of death was multiple stab and gunshot wounds. The manner of death was ruled a Homicide.

The decedent has been identified as 54 year-old Morgan Holmes, of no fixed address.

In all three offenses, the victims appear to be individuals experiencing homelessness.

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, agents of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Washington Field Division, located and arrested 30 year-old Gerald Brevard, of Southeast, DC. He has been charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Gun), Assault with Intent to Kill (Gun), and First Degree Murder while Armed (Gun).

The Metropolitan Police Department would like to thank the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), Washington Field Division, for their assistance with this case and for offering additional reward money. We would also like to thank the community for their assistance in providing multiple tips in this case.