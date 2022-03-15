Eva Nordmark to New York to take part in session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women

SWEDEN, March 15 - On 14–17 March, Minister for Employment and Gender Equality Eva Nordmark will take part in a session of the Commission on the Status of Women (CSW66). The theme is achieving gender equality in the context of climate change.

“It feels especially important to take part in CSW66 and stand up for human rights when Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine forces primarily women and children to flee. This year’s theme also focuses on one of the most important issues of our time: climate change. I look forward to making progress on both gender equality and climate change,” says Ms Nordmark.

During the session, Ms Nordmark will make Sweden’s keynote speech in the General Assembly, take part in several side events and have bilateral meetings with various states and multilateral organisations. Ms Nordmark will lead Sweden’s delegation, which consists of representatives from civil society, public authorities, the Government and the Riksdag. Due to COVID19 restrictions, parts of the delegation will take part digitally via link from Stockholm.

Ms Nordmark will take part in several side events during the week.

15 March: Give the opening address at a side event on women’s rights and economic empowerment during an event organised together with the United States and Korea.

15 March: Give the opening address at a side event on online violence against women. The South Korean Minister of Gender Equality and Family will also speak.

17 March: Take part in a side event co-organised by Sweden on climate change and gender equality together with the Czech Republic and France (the Presidency trio holding their Presidencies of the Council of the European Union one after the another).

During CSW, the Nordic gender equality ministers will also meet with Executive Director of UN Women Sima Sami Bahous. At the meeting, a Nordic commitment on gender equality and climate will be launched and submitted.