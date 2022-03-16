New Haven Barracks/ Fatal MV Crash

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH

CASE#: 22B5000706

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Murdock

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: 802-388-4919

DATE/TIME: March 15, 2022 at approximately 1524 hours

STREET: US Route 7

TOWN: Leicester, Vermont

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 7 and Leicester Whiting Road

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lyudmila Cushing

AGE: 69

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2013

VEHICLE MAKE: Honda

VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: Fatality

HOSPITAL: Not Transported

VEHICLE #2

OPERATOR: Norman Arnold

AGE: 59

SEAT BELT: Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont

VEHICLE YEAR: 2015

VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth

VEHICLE MODEL: Truck

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled

INJURIES: None

HOSPITAL: Not Transported

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and time the Vermont State Police was notified of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of US Rt 7 and Leicester Whiting Road in the Town of Leicester, Vermont. Upon arrival, it was determined operator #1, Cushing, sustained fatal injuries. Investigation revealed Cushing was traveling East on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to safely enter US Route 7. Vehicle #2, operated by Arnold, was traveling South on US Route 7. Vehicle #2 subsequently collided with Vehicle #1 in the intersection of US Route 7 and Leicester Whiting Road.

Investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks.

Troopers were assisted by Brandon Fire and Rescue.