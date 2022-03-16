New Haven Barracks/ Fatal MV Crash
CASE#: 22B5000706
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Murdock
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: 802-388-4919
DATE/TIME: March 15, 2022 at approximately 1524 hours
STREET: US Route 7
TOWN: Leicester, Vermont
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: US Route 7 and Leicester Whiting Road
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Dry
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lyudmila Cushing
AGE: 69
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Fair Haven, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2013
VEHICLE MAKE: Honda
VEHICLE MODEL: CR-V
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Totaled
INJURIES: Fatality
HOSPITAL: Not Transported
VEHICLE #2
OPERATOR: Norman Arnold
AGE: 59
SEAT BELT: Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brandon, Vermont
VEHICLE YEAR: 2015
VEHICLE MAKE: Kenworth
VEHICLE MODEL: Truck
INJURIES: None
HOSPITAL: Not Transported
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and time the Vermont State Police was notified of a two vehicle crash at the intersection of US Rt 7 and Leicester Whiting Road in the Town of Leicester, Vermont. Upon arrival, it was determined operator #1, Cushing, sustained fatal injuries. Investigation revealed Cushing was traveling East on Leicester Whiting Road and failed to safely enter US Route 7. Vehicle #2, operated by Arnold, was traveling South on US Route 7. Vehicle #2 subsequently collided with Vehicle #1 in the intersection of US Route 7 and Leicester Whiting Road.
Investigation is ongoing at this time and anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Vermont State Police- New Haven Barracks.
Troopers were assisted by Brandon Fire and Rescue.