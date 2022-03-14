Senate Bill 1144 Printer's Number 1487
PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1487
THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA
SENATE BILL
No.
1144
Session of
2022
INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, MARTIN, REGAN, GEBHARD, MENSCH, J. WARD,
VOGEL AND STEFANO, MARCH 14, 2022
REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 14, 2022
AN ACT
Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An
act relating to the public school system, including certain
provisions applicable as well to private and parochial
schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the
laws relating thereto," in transfers of credits between
institutions of higher education, further providing for
definitions and for duties of public institutions of higher
education.
The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
hereby enacts as follows:
Section 1. The definition of "credit for prior learning" in
section 2001-C of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14),
known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended and the
section is amended by adding a definition to read:
Section 2001-C. Definitions.
The following words and phrases when used in this article
shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the
context clearly indicates otherwise:
* * *
"Cambridge advanced." An academically rigorous college-level
program offered by Cambridge Assessment International Education,
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21