Senate Bill 1144 Printer's Number 1487

PENNSYLVANIA, March 14 - PRINTER'S NO. 1487

THE GENERAL ASSEMBLY OF PENNSYLVANIA

SENATE BILL

No.

1144

Session of

2022

INTRODUCED BY AUMENT, MARTIN, REGAN, GEBHARD, MENSCH, J. WARD,

VOGEL AND STEFANO, MARCH 14, 2022

REFERRED TO EDUCATION, MARCH 14, 2022

AN ACT

Amending the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14), entitled "An

act relating to the public school system, including certain

provisions applicable as well to private and parochial

schools; amending, revising, consolidating and changing the

laws relating thereto," in transfers of credits between

institutions of higher education, further providing for

definitions and for duties of public institutions of higher

education.

The General Assembly of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

hereby enacts as follows:

Section 1. The definition of "credit for prior learning" in

section 2001-C of the act of March 10, 1949 (P.L.30, No.14),

known as the Public School Code of 1949, is amended and the

section is amended by adding a definition to read:

Section 2001-C. Definitions.

The following words and phrases when used in this article

shall have the meanings given to them in this section unless the

context clearly indicates otherwise:

* * *

"Cambridge advanced." An academically rigorous college-level

program offered by Cambridge Assessment International Education,

