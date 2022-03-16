Award-winning Author Celebrates Read Across America Day with Needham Students

Saint Joseph School second-grader, Jackie Steinkrauss with author, Catherine Corcoran

Treasure Isle charms young readers at Saint Joseph School in Needham, MA

I loved the story, especially the pictures and the mermaid. It was an adventure!” — Jackie Steinkrauss, second grade, Saint Joseph School

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award-winning author, Catherine Corcoran, visited Saint Joseph School in Needham, MA for Read Across America Day, engaging with students on the importance of strong reading and writing skills.

Read Across America Day, held in March each year, celebrates the joy of reading and encourages children to put down their tablets and smartphones and spend some time with books, in a fun and interactive way.

Saint Joseph School Librarian, Mrs. Mary Ann Brady, said, "We celebrated Literacy Week and Read Across America Day at Saint Joe's with some very exciting activities and events.

“Alongside a visit from a pair of hard working service dogs, and online sessions with authors, we had in-person readings from Catherine Corcoran, who charmed our kindergarten, first and second grade classes with her children's book, Treasure Isle. It was a terrific experience for our students."

Treasure Isle’s author, Ms. Corcoran, said, “It was a delight to visit Saint Joe’s. The school has a beautiful library and the students are motivated, curious and eager to learn. They made some very astute observations and asked plenty of interesting questions.”

Treasure Isle: A Swashbuckling Tale of a Boy and his Parrot is published by Land Ahoy Press and is available at https://treasureislebook.com.

About Treasure Isle

Lyrically written by Catherine Corcoran and illustrated by Portland-based artist, Natalie Lundeen, Treasure Isle incorporates the comforting repetition common to children’s stories as it tells the tale of an unexpected adventure. The book has been awarded a Wishing Shelf Book Award, received five star reviews from Reedsy and Readers’ Favorite and was described as “an entertaining bedtime story with swashbuckling fun and delightful images” by prestigious literary critic Kirkus Reviews. To find out more, visit https://treasureislebook.com