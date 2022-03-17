Allen Media Group’s Free Streaming Platform ‘Local Now’ Expands Line-Up with Launch of TYT’s 24/7 Ad-Supported Channel
TYT sets sights on audience growth by expanding to over 225 markets across the U.S. through its partnership with Local Now
Local Now’s broad audience is drawn to both local and national news and politics, and as the Home of Progressives, TYT’s hard-hitting lineup of progressive news and commentary is an excellent fit.”LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TYT (TYT.com) - America’s largest progressive news network - today announced that its top-rated progressive content is launching on Local Now, the leading streaming service for local/national news and entertainment in America. Highly rated, progressive shows like The Young Turks hosted by Cenk Uygur and Ana Kasparian, The Damage Report with John Iadarola, Indisputable with Dr. Rashad Richey, and more, will be available on Local Now, which is available to over 225 markets across the United States.
— Jack Gerard, TYT’s Chief Administrative Officer
TYT’s Chief Administrative Officer Jack Gerard said, “As TYT expands the distribution and reach of its unique, progressive news programming, we are very excited to partner with Local Now. Local Now’s broad audience is drawn to both local and national news and politics, and as the Home of Progressives, TYT’s hard-hitting lineup of progressive news and commentary is an excellent fit.”
“TYT’s addition to Local Now could not have come at a better time, as we all are highly tuned in to what’s going on in the world around us,” said Byron Allen, Founder, Chairman and CEO of Local Now parent company Allen Media Group. “As the leading streaming service for local and national news, we’re excited to add another source of informative news and commentary to our stellar lineup.”
TYT aims to provide a progressive perspective that other news channels don’t offer, including featured interviews with congressional candidates, coverage of primary elections, and more in the lead-up to the midterm elections. TYT sees a partnership with Local Now as a way to reach new audiences and continue its dominance in watch time among younger audiences in the news and politics vertical.
Local Now offers more than 420 free streaming channels, including a Local Now channel in every DMA in the country, as well as more than 12,000 movies, TV shows, and documentaries. Viewers can find TYT on Local Now in the News section, streaming across favorite devices such as Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, Android TV, Xfinity, Vizio, Samsung, Android, and IOS devices. TYT’s 24/7 channel can also be found on Local Now at www.localnow.com/channels/epg-tyt.
###
About TYT
TYT is America's largest online progressive news network and the #1 most engaged news and politics network. The award-winning network is one of the top multi-platform online content creators, generating over 500 million views a month.
Most recently, TYT received the Audience Honor in the Shorty Awards for Best in Live Event Coverage for their coverage of the 2020 Election. The Damage Report with John Iadarola was a 2021 Webby Honoree for Social Media Presence. Dr. Richey was most recently awarded the Global Icon Award by the Black Media Honors and was recognized with an award by the White House for his work with gang-affected and gang-affiliated youth and social advocacy.
Cenk Uygur was recognized by Mediaite on their list of Most Influential in News Media 2021. Host Ana Kasparian was named to the 2016 Forbes 30 Under 30 Media List and The Daily Dot’s 20 Women of YouTube list. The Young Turks was recognized with a Webby Honoree for News and Politics: Series and Channel, won the Audience Honor for Overall YouTube Presence in the 2018 Shorty Awards and the Webby People’s Voice Award for News and Politics - Series. Over the years, TYT has been recognized by the Streamys, Webbys, and Shorty Awards. The Young Turks was awarded the Imagen Vision Award and the Vote It Loud Fifth Estate: Champion in Media Award for Best in New Media in 2016. In 2015, The Young Turks was named to Variety’s FameChangers List (No. 7) and The Hollywood Reporter’s Next Gen List (No. 1 in the News category).
TYT includes owned and operated shows such as The Young Turks, The Damage Report, Indisputable, The Conversation, Happy Half Hour, and more.
TYT’s 24/7 programming is available on YouTube TV, The Roku Channel, Pluto TV, Xumo, Twitch, Comcast Xfinity X1, Xfinity Flex, Samsung TV Plus, TCL, and more.
TYT is also available as a podcast on the Acast app, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, TuneIn, Amazon Music, and more.
About Local Now:
The Allen Media Group digital platform Local Now is the leading free streaming service for local news and entertainment in America, delivering localized content to over 225 markets in the U.S. and boasting an endless supply of movies and TV shows from Hollywood's biggest studios. It offers hundreds of live channels that feature an extensive roster of superstar talent and marquee content partners. Local Now’s state-of-the-art streaming platform also delivers original local news, weather and information, customized by market, so viewers can easily stay connected to what matters to them most. Local Now is available on nearly all platforms across OTT on connected TV, Mobile and Web. For more information, please visit: www.localnow.com
Julie Avancena
TYT Network
email us here