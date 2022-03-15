UPDATE: Troopers have determined that the cause of the crash was the driver of the sedan failing to yield to oncoming traffic as they merged onto I-95 from exit 130. The Maine State Police would like to remind the motoring public that they are obligated to give way to traffic that is already traveling on the interstate.

The Maine State Police responded to a crash on Interstate 95 at mile 129 south in Waterville that involved a car vs tractor trailer. Traffic on the interstate was momentarily at a standstill while fire and ems personnel provided medical care to those involved. Law enforcement worked quickly to open up one lane of travel to alleviate traffic congestion. Minor non-life threatening injuries were report to the occupants inside the vehicle and they were transported to Thayer Hospital in Waterville for further evaluation. The case is still under investigation and no further details are available for release.

The Maine State Police would like to thank the Waterville Fire Department, Waterville Police Department, Maine Warden Service and Maine DOT for assisting them while on scene.