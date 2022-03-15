More about GBI Makes Arrests in Child Molestation Investigation

Wrens, GA (March 14, 2022) – The GBI has arrested and charged Richard Wood, age 44, and Lynda Wood, age 31, both of Martinez, Georgia, with one count each of Aggravated Child Molestation and Incest. On Tuesday, March 8, 2022, the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office asked the GBI to investigate allegations of child molestation that occurred while the Woods were living in Wrens, Jefferson County, Georgia.

Preliminary information indicates that between May of 2015 and January of 2021 the couple had inappropriate sexual contact with a minor child. As a result of the investigation, a search warrant was executed on Wednesday, March 9, 2022, at their residence at 4592 Renee Court, in Martinez, Columbia County, Georgia. Electronic evidence was seized that will be examined for evidence relating to this investigation. They were transported to the Columbia County Jail for transfer to the Jefferson County Jail where they are currently being held.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Region 7 Office in Thomson at 706-595-2575. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Middle Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.