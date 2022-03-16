Providence Film Group, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, Finishes Production Of Horror Movie, “The Knock”

The knock Providence logo

valiant eagle (OTCMKTS:psru)

LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Providence Film Group, A Valiant Eagle Inc. (OTC:PSRU) Subsidiary, is pleased to announce that it has wrapped production on its horror movie, “The Knock”. The completion marks the first film with Subplot Entertainment and is based on a concept by Xavier Mitchell, CEO of Valiant Eagle.

The film was penned by emerging screenwriter, Raveena Alam. It is a cutting edge concept that is sure to have the audience on the edge of their seat.

Xavier Mitchell states, “With horror films accounting for hundreds of millions of dollars annually, we easily expect our film to be a top performer with its unique content and undercurrents of Biblical prophecies that has been unheard of since Omen in the 70’s.”

Knock Clip 1

https://youtu.be/YT55xBhmWjY

The Knock is a horror film that takes place during quarantine and plays on our everyday fears. The film is executive produced by Xavier Mitchell, produced by Andrew De Jesus Maldonado, and directed by John Ros who is known for his work on Group Nine Media's People Be Like and Send Foodz, as well as Amazon Prime's Ragneron and Rich Africans.

"The Knock is going to be a terrifying journey that is more relevant now due to the pandemic than ever before," John Ros commented.

Knock Clip 2

https://youtu.be/7bvnuV2mzLI



The film was shot completely independent and was fully financed in house through Providence Film Group. Providence will seek wide theatrical release from a major distributor.

Last year, Providence Films inked major deals with New Republic Pictures including Zelda starring and produced by Jennifer Lawrence. The company is punching above its weight in Hollywood.



According to Variety, Horror films boasted over $1 billion at the box office in 2019. The genre continues to be a major driving source of revenues among diverse audiences worldwide. Titles such as Lights Out ($148M at box office), Hush ($20M at box office), Get Out ($175M at box office) and Don't Breathe ($157M at box office) only further support the viability of the horror film genre.

Updates will be forthcoming.

The Knock

Legal Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

