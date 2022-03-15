Bridge repair with closure to begin near Rozet

Gillette, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on repairs to the Svalina Road Bridge which crosses I-90 near Rozet at mile marker 139.3.

Contractors will begin placing traffic control the week of March 21 notifying the traveling public of the road closure and alternate detours for those residing in the area.

Those detours will be Svalina Road to Adon Road to WYO 51 or the on and off ramps of I-90 at Exit 141.

Scheduled repairs to the bridge include replacing the approach slabs, a portion of the bridge deck, curbs, bridge rail and asphalt paving on either side of the bridge.

This project is scheduled for 90 days.