Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,021 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,898 in the last 365 days.

Bridge repair with closure to begin near Rozet

Gillette, Wyo – The Wyoming Department of Transportation will begin work on repairs to the Svalina Road Bridge which crosses I-90 near Rozet at mile marker 139.3.

Contractors will begin placing traffic control the week of March 21 notifying the traveling public of the road closure and alternate detours for those residing in the area. 

Those detours will be Svalina Road to Adon Road to WYO 51 or the on and off ramps of I-90 at Exit 141.  

Scheduled repairs to the bridge include replacing the approach slabs, a portion of the bridge deck, curbs, bridge rail and asphalt paving on either side of the bridge. 

This project is scheduled for 90 days.

You just read:

Bridge repair with closure to begin near Rozet

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.