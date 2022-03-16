Concierge Auctions Announces March/April Auction Lineup of over $256 Million in Properties—Most No Reserve

Incredible ocean-view estate within easy reach of Tokyo Picturesque 2.3 hectare estate in France’s Côte d'Azur Two-lot 3.37 acre estate in coveted Providence neighborhood Contemporary mountain estate`Z Multi-level terrace with two infinity pools

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions has released its March/April lineup of over $256 million of luxury properties spanning 7 countries and 11 U.S. states, including a new international market—the majority offered No Reserve to the highest bidders.

Offerings include a turnkey, never-before-offered for sale luxury estate house in a resort town near Tokyo; Project Y910, a rare opportunity to acquire the 9th largest superyacht presently under construction with a team of architects, engineers, and designers available to curate your vision; a newly-built, turnkey townhome in the heart of Tokyo; a 27± acre development opportunity near Seattle, Washington; a stunning, turnkey three-villa estate in the Saint-Tropez region of France; a historic 3.37-acre estate boasting three private buildings in Providence, Rhode Island; a sprawling estate overlooking Crystal Bay on Lake Tahoe’s serene north shore; a contemporary Croatian compound with two infinity pools and Adriatic Sea views; a private 1779 home in picturesque New Jersey; and a restored Texas estate and personal museum of western art.

Buyers may bid digitally from anywhere in the world via the firm’s online marketplace, ConciergeAuctions.com.

Featured Properties Include:

AMOMA Atami Estate House & Hiroo, Residence 3 | Tokyo, Japan

Bid March 25–30

AMOMA is a collection of superlative residential property developments that blend the comfort, intimacy and privacy of home with the very best of luxury hospitality. Created to stand above and apart from the conventions of Japan’s luxury real estate market, each AMOMA development is designed by world-leading architects, interior and landscape designers, and is replete with world-class services, travel and lifestyle experiences.

Atami Estate House:

Entirely unique in its immaculate balance between luxury and harmony with idyllic surroundings, every inch of Atami Estate Houses’s sprawling grounds have been meticulously designed with the expertise and attention of an incredible team. The Estate House near the highest point of the development, has been recently restored and renewed by renowned architect and interior designer André Fu, known for Hotel The Mitsui Kyoto, St. Regis Hong Kong, and the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok and is being brought to market for the very first time. A traditional tea house and incredible, mature Japanese gardens envelop the estate and make a seamless transition to its dining and wellness spaces. Owners of the Estate House will have preferred access to the dining and wellness spaces upon completion of Phase II of the development in 2024.

​​“We are absolutely thrilled with this opportunity to break into the Japanese luxury real estate market with properties of this caliber—each are new product, turnkey, and come with the potential for further investment in the development,” stated Chad Roffers, president. “Not only is it the perfect venture for us to continue to grow and flex our global database reach, but also an exciting claim to yet another international market.”

Hiroo, Residence 3:

Residence 3 in the coveted Hiroo district of Tokyo is tucked along an idyllic street, its monumental walls encasing the AMOMA private residences in a nature-and light-filled escape. Residence 3 exudes effortless luxury, showcasing the finest in modern Japanese architecture and comes fully furnished. The minimalist yet enchanting ambiance of the residence is the combined vision of Wonderwall, the renowned Tokyo interior design firm, and Liaigre, famed French design house of haute couture interior furniture. With a lush communal garden at the front door, inside an impeccable residence awaits, designed to suit intimate formal entertaining to casual family gatherings.

La Garde-Freinet | Gulf of Saint-Tropez, France

Bid 1–6 April

Nestled in the mountains just north of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez, France, this stunning three-villa estate will auction next month in cooperation with Rutger Volkert of Janssens Immobilier-Knight Frank. Previously listed for €7 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price.

“Being back in the Gulf of Saint-Tropez area is exciting, especially with such a unique product that will allow the potential buyer to host a large family, friends, or tourists for income,” stated Adam Moorhouse, EMEA business developer. “It’s a grand opportunity for the discerning buyer in a picture-perfect region of France just in time for the high season.”

Surrounded by stunning mountains, lush trees, and mature gardens, this three-villa estate in the community of La Garde-Freinet in the Côte d'Azur of France is a true gem. Picturesque grounds and resort-like amenities elevate the undeniable paradise of the Gulf of Saint-Tropez. Both the main and second villa boast their own private, heated outdoor swimming pools with a backdrop of natural splendor. A private tennis court, fitness room, and refrigerated wine- and storage cellar round out the estate’s amenities, while parking for fifteen vehicles ensures guests will always feel welcomed. Spacious and light-drenched entertaining spaces in each turn-key villa plus eleven bedrooms in total make hosting all the easier. Each villa is designed for entertaining both indoors and out, to make the most of the perfect location. Additional features include: mature gardens; fitness room; up to 15 parking spaces; and the third villa is set up as a bonus/play space—all just 13.3km to beaches and 110km to Nice.

460 Rochambeau Avenue | Providence, Rhode Island

Bid March 24–29

Tucked into Providence, Rhode Island’s Blackstone neighborhood, 460 Rochambeau Avenue will auction this month in cooperation with listing agents Benjamin Scungio & Heidi Farmer of Mott & Chace Sotheby's International Realty. Currently listed for $6.495 million, the property will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder.

Spanning two lots in Blackstone, this historical 3.37 acre estate boasts three private buildings. The 9,000± square foot manor house invites you to entertain in the luxury it has offered since construction in 1915. The modernized 1,971± square foot Carriage house is a private escape for guests or a remote office space, with a full kitchen and 1.5 baths for ultimate convenience. A two-story gallery completes the estate, featuring hardwood floors, skylights, and vaulted ceilings. Between each building, you will find park-like grounds: gardens, trees, and walking paths past the greenhouses and pergola. Sprawling reception and entertaining spaces promise a venue for parties of any size.

Additional features include beamed ceilings throughout the living spaces and an atrium with a courtyard for entertaining. The property features a modernized 1,971 sf Carriage house with a full kitchen, full bath, and half bath. Outside you can find greenhouses and a pergola that leads from the main house to the terrace. Additionally, the property boasts a three-car garage. This manor is just 0.5 miles to Blackstone Boulevard, 0.8 miles to Hope Street and Hope Street Farmer’s Market. In addition, the estate is one hour to Boston and three hours to New York City by car.

949 Fairview Boulevard | Lake Tahoe, Nevada

Bid March 25–30

Overlooking Crystal Bay, 949 Fairview Boulevard will auction this month in cooperation with Tracy Cohn of Compass. Currently listed for $5.86 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price.

“This property is located in beautiful Incline Village, a prime area with easy access to some of the best skiing, as well as being just 30 minutes from the Reno-Tahoe International airport. The home’s size and amenities lend itself to becoming a wonderful family home or vacation home,” stated Cohn. “With an already hot Tahoe market, we’re eager to get this property global exposure by way of Concierge Auctions’ database and Global Sale marketing, and build a competitive field of bidders come auction day.”

This sprawling estate overlooks Crystal Bay on Lake Tahoe’s serene north shore. This property is an ideal home base for year-round adventures and pays homage to its spectacular setting. The spacious, sunlit interior features walls of glass that frame the stunning forest and lake views. Set amongst the trees, a series of decks offer spaces for private yoga or meditation, family meals, or an evening cocktail party. Your Incline Village estate is meant to be shared. Two airy master retreats and two additional guest suites offer you and your guests privacy and outdoor access. Ski and bike trails surround you, but plenty of amenities await closer to home. Warm yourself by the stone fireplace with a bottle from your wine cellar. Work up a sweat in the gym followed by a swing in your virtual putting green. Or let yet another hour go by admiring the view from your deck.

Diamond Villa | Korcula, Croatia

Bid 21–26 April

With stunning views of the Adriatic Sea, this contemporary Croatian estate will auction next month in cooperation with Antonio Baríc of Pin&Pin Dalmatia. Currently listed for €4.5 million, the property will sell No Reserve to the highest bidder regardless of the price.

This stunning villa compound arises seemingly out of the rolling hills. Its contemporary architecture sets it apart, yet the minimalist, indoor-outdoor design blends seamlessly into its surroundings. Behind the gated entry, two luxurious villas span three levels, giving you and your guests the utmost privacy. Walls of glass open to the terrace for incredible flow and grand entertaining overlooking the Adriatic. The multi-level terrace offers two infinity-edge pools and spaces to please every mood. Two outdoor barbecue areas and dining areas anchor your hosting needs. One is an intimate space surrounded by trees and Croatian limestone; the other is open to the expansive sea and countryside views and can accommodate a crowd. Survey the entirety of the estate from your stunning top-floor owner’s retreat. Enjoy the coastline view from your private terrace or sink into a refreshing soak in your open-air spa bath. Additional features include: sleek cabinetry; minimalist design; designer appliances; an island with bar seating; an owners suite with walls of glass; a private terrace; a spa bath with an alfresco soaking tub; two outdoor barbecue areas with dining and lounge areas—all just a 3-minute drive from the center of Korčula and 3.8km to the catamaran ferry (Split or Dubrovnik).

The Halstead House | Bergen County, New Jersey

Bid April 1–6

The private 1779 estate, The Halstead House, will auction next month in cooperation with listing agent Maggie Sherman D'Aquila of Compass. Currently listed for $3.9 million, the property will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder.

A stretch of 3.8 acres stretches around the main house, constructed in 1779 and restored for modern comfort without sacrificing any of its original grandeur. The interior boasts multiple fireplaces, original wide-plank hardwood floors, and long lines of trim. Across a nearby pasture, a modernized carriage house provides guest accommodations or continued use as an income-generating rental property. A stone cottage with a kitchenette and full bath lies between. The footprint and nature of the estate would easily allow space for two to three additional houses without impacting the privacy of its existing three structures. A heated pool, private pond stocked with fish, and pastures grandfathered for livestock lie outside.

Additional features include picturesque 3.8 acres adjacent to a 13-acre nature preserve. The property contains storage sheds, a greenhouse, a barn/stable, a workshop, and outbuildings. The property is just minutes from transportation, first-class restaurants and cafés, shopping, and groceries. New York City is only 20 miles away.

444 Sidney Baker Street South | Texas Hill Country

Bid March 14–18

Perched on a hilltop with panoramic views of Kerrville below, 444 Sidney Baker Street South will auction this month in cooperation with listing agent Rick Kuper of Kuper Sotheby’s International Realty. Currently listed for $3.8 million, the property will sell with no Reserve to the highest bidder.

This Renaissance Revival mansion was built in 1920, and restored to its former glory by Texas entrepreneur, L.D. “Brink” Brinkman. Used for decades as Brink’s company headquarters and personal museum of western art, the estate’s original roots as a ranch house still show through. Four pillars mark the symmetrical grand entry, separating a front terrace from the walkway and grounds. Front doors open to marble floors, neutral walls and high ceilings, all capped with carved mouldings that carry through each room. Beveled glass windows provide natural light to the estate, accented by recessed lighting and chandeliers.

Additional features include an annex building that features a full kitchen and bar area with central heat and air. The annex includes a workout facility with men and women’s locker rooms, a sauna, massage room, and jacuzzi. Throughout the home are touches of Atlee B. Ayres’s architectural design including marble floors; draperies, beveled glass windows, chandeliers, and multiple fireplaces. 444 Sidney Baker Street South boasts multiple conference rooms, a walk-in safe, art and wine vault, and two car garage. The property contains an elevator, a permitted well, a helicopter pad, and two double gates. Outside you can find panoramic views of Kerrville and Texas Hill Country. The front entry is flanked by symmetrical pillars above, separating the outdoor water feature from the front doors. The 14-acre property’s landscaping includes manicured lawns, trees, and gardens.

Additional Properties Include:

Palazzo di Vista | Bel Air, California

Bid April 21–26

Currently Listed for $87,777,777. Reserve $50M

In Cooperation with Aaron Kirman of Compass & Mauricio Umansky of The Agency

El Nido, Palace Villa 47 | One&Only Mandarina, Riviera Nayarit, Mexico

Bid April 21–27

Never Before Listed for Sale. Reserve $19M. Pre-Sale Estimate: $22M-$27M

In Cooperation with John-Paul Mahony of JPM Real Estate Group

2205 North Nowlin Trail | Jackson, Wyoming

Bid March 31–April 14

Previously Listed for $9.75M. Pre-Sale Estimate: $6M-$10M

In Cooperation with Tom Evans of Jackson Hole Sotheby’s International Realty

295 Via Piedras Blancas | Central Coast of California

Bid March 23–28

Currently Listed for $5.4M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Richard Breen of Breen Realty

781 Church Hill Road | Near Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bid April 14–19

Currently Listed for $3.75M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Renee Rose-Modrak of Keller Williams Realty

The Sunset Cove and Rainbow Room | Eleuthera, Bahamas

Bid March 24–30

Currently Listed for $3.68M | No Reserve

In Cooperation with Lex McKinney & Tamina McKinney of Graham Real Estate

Lagoon of Akumal Villa | Near Tulum, Mexico

Bid Now–March 18

Currently Listed for $2.99M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Ines Gehrcken and Manuel Fernandez of Engel & Völkers Playa Del Carmen

4000 Island Boulevard | Aventura, Florida

Bid March 25–31

Currently Listed for $2.975M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Laura Buccellati of Douglas Elliman

142 Micmac Drive | Near Richmond, Virginia

Bid March 24–29

Currently listed for $2.89M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Robert A. Scott of ExP Realty & Ashley Hoffman Group of Realtor Lake Anna Island Realty

390 Gemstone Lane | Near Washington, D.C.

Bid April 7–12

Currently Listed for $1.95M. No Reserve

In Cooperation with Gina Wood of Kesecker Realty, Inc.

5801 Marine View Drive | Near Seattle, Washington

Bid March 16–22

In cooperation with Ned Hosford and Bob Bennion of Compass Washington.

Project Y910: 120m Luxury Mega-Yacht | Fincantieri Shipyard, Italy

Bid Now–March 31

Currently High Bid: €1.5M.

In Cooperation with Listing Agent Eric Althaus of Althaus Luxury Yachting.



Plus upcoming properties in Colorado and New Jersey.