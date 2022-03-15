- Utah’s largest community job fair Mar. 22

PROVO (Mar. 15, 2022) – The Utah Valley Job Fair will be held in-person, Tuesday, Mar. 22, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Utah Valley Convention Center in Provo. More than 100 Utah employers are hiring for thousands of open positions.

“We look forward to connecting the business community with talented students, recent graduates, experienced professionals and veterans to fill positions as our economy continues to soar,” said Curtis Blair, president of the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce. “If you’re looking for a new job or to make a career change, plan to attend the event. Bring copies of your resume and dress for an interview.”

Job openings in aerospace, automotive, broadcasting, construction, education, engineering, government, health care, IT, life sciences, transportation and more will be featured at the fair. Full-time, part-time and telework opportunities are available. For a complete list of participating employers visit utahvalleyjobfair.com.

“After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are excited to bring back Utah’s largest community job fair,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director for the Department of Workforce Services. “We’ve collaborated with our partners to register a wide variety of employers who are ready to hire for all levels of experience.”

Attendees who RSVP on the Facebook event page at facebook.com/ UtahValleyJobFair are eligible for prizes and giveaways.

The Utah Valley Job Fair is sponsored by the Utah Valley Chamber of Commerce, Department of Workforce Services, Brigham Young University, Utah Valley University, Utah Department of Veterans & Military Affairs, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Self-Reliance Services, Mountainland Technical College, Utah Valley Convention Center and Alpine, Provo and Nebo school districts.

