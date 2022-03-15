Law firm Clark Hill selects Soutron to help simplify library operations, replacing legacy system EOS.Web from SirsiDynix
When the pandemic hit, Clark Hill accelerated their shift to digital materials, resulting in less time cataloging and more time acquiring and managing digital subscriptions.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International library, archives, information, and knowledge management solutions market leader Soutron Global announces that the law firm Clark Hill has selected the Soutron library management system to help manage their accelerated move to digital materials and to simplify their library operations. The firm moved from EOS.Web, a legacy library product from SirsiDynix.
— Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global
"When the Pandemic hit, Clark Hill accelerated their shift to digital materials, resulting in less time cataloging and more time acquiring and managing digital subscriptions," states Tony Saadat, CEO of Soutron Global.
As Clark Hill began investigating the Soutron library management software, not only did they find that the solution would simplify their library operations, but they also discovered Soutron saved them money by increasing productivity. Clark Hill also found the company to be easy to work with and the software easy to learn."Soutron was less of a stretch to get a handle on than EOS.Web," states Clark Hill Librarian Donna Kielar.
Clark Hill is a standout international law firm with 27 locations spanning the U.S.., Ireland, and Mexico. The firm's 650+ lawyers boast 14 attorneys ranked by Chambers, 77 practices rated Tier 1 by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers "Best Law Firms", 172 attorneys ranked by Best Lawyers in America, and 126 attorneys rated Super Lawyers. As the firm's EOS.Web 5-year license from SirsiDynix was ending, an attorney from the firm's Texas office recommended Soutron, since the attorney had worked with it in the past.
The cloud-based Soutron library, archive, information and knowledge management system's modular design and support for flexible, user-defined metadata structures provides a robust, innovative platform to assist clients with their digital transformations and to remain relevant in an ever-changing industry. The Soutron knowledge system also includes Discovery, an advanced search platform that can quickly and efficiently present information from thousands of data sources in an easy-to-navigate format via customizable Library Search Portals.
Well known for both its expertise in innovative digital library, archive and knowledge management software, and commitment to client service, Soutron transformative solutions drive the libraries, archives, and information centers of hundreds of clients worldwide, including Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the United Kingdom, and North America
About Soutron Global, Inc.
Soutron Global is a cloud-based Library, Archive, Knowledge, and Information Management Solutions provider dedicated to "Managing Library Transformation." As a client-driven company with strong award-winning leadership, Soutron Global partners with special libraries, archives, and information centers around the globe to transition them to digital technologies with innovative, flexible, easy-to-use solutions. Our clients' success is our success, and for over 30 years we have been dedicated to exceeding their expectations.
Elizabeth Kelley
email us here
Soutron Global
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn