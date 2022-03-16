Aptys Solutions Expands Sales Team to Provide Real-Time and Faster Payments Solutions to Regional FI Market

Rick Cusimano, VP, Direct FI Sales

Aptys Solutions Adds Seasoned Sales Leader Rick Cusimano to its Sales Team

We are thrilled to have Rick as part of our team. With his vast experience in sales-leadership we are confident that Rick will accelerate Aptys’ growth and market penetration.” — Eric Dotson, EVP of Aptys Solutions

NORCROSS, GA, UNITED STATES, March 16, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Aptys Solutions, the leading provider of cloud-based, end-to-end, digital payment solutions to over 4,500 financial institutions including faster payments, mobile P2P, wire, ACH, and check, announced today that industry veteran Rick Cusimano has joined the company as Vice President, Direct FI Sales.

With his success in working with global and national financial institutions and his experience of building, growing, and leading sales teams spanning over multiple decades, Rick joins Aptys to support the rapid growth in digital payments solutions and expand its reach to regional and national financial institutions. His responsibilities will encompass establishing methods to align Aptys’ product strategies with the markets needs for faster payments including RTP, FedNow, mobile payments, and traditional payments (including wires, ACH, and check), maximizing Aptys’ revenue and profitable growth, and contributing to the company’s overall sales strategies.

“We are thrilled to have Rick as part of our team. With his vast experience, impressive track record, and outstanding competencies in sales leadership we are confident that Rick will accelerate Aptys’ growth and market penetration specifically with our newest real-time and faster payments solutions,” says Eric Dotson, Executive Vice President of Aptys..

Before joining Aptys, Cusimano was a senior sales leader for Digital Check Corp. where he co-led a team that launched Avivatech, a new software business specializing in cash and check software automation solutions in branch banking and retail payment management environments—a collaborative effort between Digital Check and Benchmark Technology Group, following the acquisition of Benchmark by Digital Check.

Prior to his time at Digital Check Corp. and Avivatech, Cusimano excelled in sales management with multiple fintech companies including; Doxim Solutions ULC, Diebold Nixdorf, Alogent Corporation, and ProfitStars. He is a seasoned sales leader, receiving accolades for exceeding sales goal expectations time after time as well as accepting multiple distinguished awards throughout his career including Salesperson of the Year, Sales Director of the Year, CEO Award and Top Performer.

Cusimano is a graduate of the University of Florida where he earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration majoring in Marketing and Economics.

About Aptys Solutions

Aptys Solutions is the leading provider of electronic payments processing software for financial institutions. Aptys’ payments platform processes nearly a billion ACH, check, and wire transactions annually for over 4,500 community banks and credit unions nationwide. By providing financial institutions with a unified electronic payments platform, the company helps financial institutions offer differentiating payment products that increase efficiencies, reduce friction, manage compliance, and reduce risk. Aptys Solutions is dedicated to driving faster payments, streamlining operations, and creating revenue for correspondents and their customers. For more information, visit www.aptyssolutions.com.