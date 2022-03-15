Thunder Lands To Launch Opensea NFT Lands Collection After IDO
Thunder Lands, a blockchain metaverse GameFi company, has announced plans to launch its lands NFT sales on OpenSea.
Thunder Lands is emerging to be a giant NFT economy, that will certainly be very beneficial for individual players who play-to-earn.”DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Thunder Lands, a blockchain metaverse GameFi company, has announced plans to launch its lands NFT sales on OpenSea, the first order of business after it finishes its fundraising via an IDO, and opens its metaverse to the public.
— Val Ermak, Thunder Lands founder
This news comes on the heels of Thunder Lands closing two private TNDR token rounds, raising $3 million. Now the company is preparing for the $1 million IDO, picking the Launch Pad exchange program that meets its goal to make its metaverse accessible to the greatest number of players. Lands would be one of the most expensive and fast appreciating classes of NFTs in Thunder Lands, coming up for sale after huge commercial success of armor and cold steel. Owners of lands will be involved in the construction of the essential buildings, and in minerals extraction.
One of the key investors of Thunder Lands is Crypto Gaming United, the world’s largest play-to-earn league, which participated in private sales to make the maximum number of Thunder Lands’ NFTs available to its league members. Thunder Lands is glad play-to-earn leagues are paying attention to its multiverse. Thunder Lands’ management expects that once private beta is over, the leagues will help its worlds to emerge as a prime source of revenue for players, and as a massive new market for NFTs.
“While we are starting with the NFTs that empower individual players, like armor and weapons, the real wealth, that can be amassed in Thunder Lands, lies in controlling vast stretches of land, a herculean task that is more suited for league play than for individual players,” said Val Ermak, Thunder Lands founder. “That said, Thunder Lands is emerging to be a giant NFT economy, that will certainly be very beneficial for individual players who play to earn.”
Once the land collection goes live on Open Sea, owners of TNDR tokens will have an obvious priority over those who chose not to participate in private sales, as TNDR tokens are going up in price as the IDO gets nearer. Prior to the IDO only armor and weapons are available the store, with larger and more expensive items being earned or traded in the course of the game after they run out after the initial sale. Most of the NFTs from the first armor and weapons collection are already sold out. Besides private sales and earning TNDR tokens during beta testing, TNDR tokens will be available during the IDO, which will be scheduled shortly.
Besides CGU, some of the private round investors included Shima Capital, Vespertine Capital, DAO ROI and Swiss Laoban. Since this list includes the who is who of blockchain gaming, trading on Thunder Lands Open Sea marketplace is expected to continue to be brisk, with many items being snapped up as they become available. Lands collection will become available two to three weeks after the IDO concludes. The next major NFT class will be castles, which will become available two to three months after the IDO.
Thunder Lands is sharpening its gaming mechanics with the help of beta testers prior to the IDO. Beta testers are paid in Thunder Lands’ TNDR tokens, which can now be redeemed at the marketplace for the NFTs. Interested parties can apply by joining Thunder Lands’ telegram channel: https://t.me/ThunderLands. Game play and NFT showreel can be found here: https://youtu.be/N-RIHGvjImU
About Thunder Lands
Closely held, Dubai-based Thunder Lands is a virtual gaming metaverse in the Dark Fantasy genre. It is a string of dark worlds, where players take on roles of mercenaries and treasure-seekers. To operate in the game, players need access to TNDR tokens, which will be initially available to purchase in-game NFT assets. After the pre-sale these tokens will be available for purchase on several exchanges.
Max Smetannikov
MVG LLC
+1 7322075752
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
Other