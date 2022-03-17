Taxi Rush Hour Challenge v1.0
EINPresswire.com/ -- Magnin & Associates today introduces their new game, Taxi Rush Hour Challenge, available on iPhone, Android,, Apple TV, Mac, Windows PC and Xbox.
Complete the specified number of trips within the time limit for the shift, while keeping the passengers happy.
Pick up the passengers at the designated pick up location before other competing taxis try to get to them first. Then try to get the passengers to their drop off location, avoiding traffic, road blocks, and drawbridges so they will still give the driver a decent star rating when they are dropped off.
Early shifts start in a single area of the map and progress to include cross town trips.
Turn by turn controls with blinker light and sound — no need to steer within the lanes. Just make sure to end up on the correct side of the street to pick up or drop the passengers off,.
Optionally shares accomplishments via email, or text messaging (iOS, Android, and PC).
Universal App - supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. Runs on Apple Mac or MacBooks equipped with Apple’s new M1 Silicon chip with easy to use keyboard and mouse controls.
The iOS version is a Universal App which means it supports iPhone, iPod Touch, and iPad, including standard, Retina, and iPhone X displays. It also runs on Apple Mac/MacBook models with Apple M1 Silicon chip with easy to use keyboard and mouse controls. The Android version runs on most popular Android phones and tablets. The Windows version runs on Windows PC with,keyboard, and mouse. It also runs on the Xbox with a controller.
The game was produced by Ed Magnin, designed and programmed by Willie Johnson, Jr. The music is by Matt Campana. Angel Hernandez was QA lead, Patrick Hicks also tested the game. Angel Hernandez attends Dallas College Richland Campus through the Dallas ISD, Conrad H-TECH game dev program.
According to Ed Magnin, "Now you can experience what it's like to rush to pick up passengers before some competing driver beets you to them. Then do your best to deliver them as quickly as possible, to earn higher customer ratings."
Device Requirements (iOS):
* Compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, and Mac or MacBook running Apple M1 Silicon chip.
* Requires iOS 11.0 or later.
* Universal App (includes Standard, Retina, and iPhone X and XS displays)
* 98.1 MB
* Rated 4+
Pricing and Availability:
Taxi Rush Hour Challenge 1.0 is $2.99 USD (or an equivalent amount in other currencies) and available worldwide through the App Store in the Games category for iPhone and iPad,. An Android version is available from both Google Play and the Amazon AppStore. An Apple TV version is available from the Apple TV App Store. A Windows 10 PC and Xbox version is available from the Windows Store.
For more information, please contact Ed Magnin.
Ed Magnin
