March 15 - Erik Aadland Does Not Qualify for State Primary Ballot

Denver, March 15, 2022 - The Elections Division of the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office announced that Erik Aadland, Republican candidate for U.S. House of Representatives District 7, did not submit the required number of valid signatures to appear on the June 28, 2022 State Primary ballot.

Candidates for U.S. House of Representatives are required to collect 1,500 signatures (or 10% of votes cast in the last election in the district, whichever is smaller) in their district, a requirement outlined by 1-4-801(2)(a.5), C.R.S. Aadland submitted 1,454 valid signatures, failing to meet the required threshold.

Petition Verification Summary:

Number of qualified signatures submitted: 1,973

Number of entries rejected: 519

Number of entries accepted: 1,454

Number of valid signatures required: 1,500

A record of all accepted and rejected signatures, including reasons for each rejection is on file with the Secretary of State.