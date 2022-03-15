WORKPRO® TOOLS believes with the right tools JJ Yeley can be in victory lane
WORKPRO Tools announce major upgrade with MBM Motorsports as Official ToolTAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WORKPRO® Tools has returned to sponsor JJ Yeley in a big way with a major investment in his new team MBM Motorsports as the primary sponsor of the number No.66 Xfinity car and as official tool of the team. WORKPRO® Tools is committed to providing customers with the best quality tools whether it’s for a full-time tradesman or a veteran do-it-yourselfer. WORKPRO® Tools will be the main sponsor for at least six (6) upcoming NASCAR Xfinity races:
- Saturday, March 19, 2022 - Atlanta Motor Speedway
- Friday, April 8, 2022 - Martinsville Speedway
- Saturday, May 7, 2022- Darlington Raceway
- Saturday, July 16, 2022 - New Hampshire Motor Speedway
- Saturday, October 8, 2022 - Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval
- Saturday, October 22, 2022 - Homestead-Miami Speedway
Tools play a crucial role in the success of any project, especially when working in a NASCAR garage. JJ Yeley acknowledged this reality by saying, “I use them at home, in my car and even my wife and daughter have sets that they use. WORKPRO® is a quality brand that has a full line up of tools from professional to DIY at an affordable price, that everyone can appreciate.”
“JJ Yeley is our guy and we believe he is the best fit for us. We are excited to once again be part of his success and the professionalism of MBM Motorsports.” Said Li Feng, Senior Vice President of Great Star Industrial USA, LLC.
Starting this Saturday, March 19th, with the Nalley Cars 250 in Atlanta Georgia, WORKPRO® will get to show off their updated paint scheme in a shiny new Ford Mustang with Ford Performance under the hood.
WORKPRO® Tools is proud to continue to be an integral part of this great American racing tradition in the 2022 season. “We are forging the tools that are helping keep this racing tradition alive, and we’re ecstatic about this new relationship with MBM Motorsports (MBM) and JJ Yeley,” said Li Feng, Senior Vice President of Great Star Industrial USA, LLC.
Charles Broadhurst, whose agency AMGsport was integral in bringing this deal to fruition again, explained the importance of providing long-term value to both the team and the brand. “Workpro is a quality brand that gets professional results without the high price tag. They’re each known for their professionalism on and off the track and for doing more with less.” Broadhurst concluded with an expression of faith in driver and sponsor, “As this relationship continues to grow, so will the wins!”
About WORKPRO® Tools:
Since 2009, WORKPRO® Tools has been committed to leading the way with innovative tools for the full-time tradesman or veteran do-it-yourselfer alike. Developed by Hangzhou GreatStar Industrial Co., Ltd., the largest hand tool manufacturer in Asia, WORKPRO® Tools delivers a diverse variety of hand tools, power tools, and storage solutions. That is why we understand the tools you use will always play a crucial role in the success of your project. Find them at: https://workprotools.com/
About MBM Motorsports:
Motorsports Business Management LLC, operating as MBM Motorsports, is an American professional stock car racing team that currently competes in the NASCAR Cup Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series. MBM Motorsports is owned by Carl Long, who also started as a driver in 1983 at Orange County Speedway in Rougemont, NC and South Boston Speedway. Before starting MBM Motorsports, Carl drove (and continues to drive part time) in the NASCAR Xfinity Series and in the NASCAR Cup Series. MBM Motorsports began in the NASCAR Xfinity Series in 2014 and has a team best finish of 3rd in the 2020 Daytona Firecracker 250. The team fields the No. 13, 49,61, and 66 cars for various drivers in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, including owner Carl Long. In 2022 MBM Motorsports will field the number 66 in the NASCAR Cup Series. At Indianapolis, in the 2017 Brickyard 400, Timmy Hill came in 14th position for MBM Motorsports best finish in the NASCAR Cup Series. In 2022 MBM Motorsports will be fielding entries for drivers Timmy Hill and Chad Finchum. MBM Motorsports is based out of Statesville, NC. Find them at: https://www.mbmmotorsports.com/about/
About AMG Sport (AMG):
Located in Tampa FL, our growing firm delivers turnkey Advertising, Marketing, and Public Relations solutions for well-known global brands and SMBs across a wide spectrum of verticals. AMG staff have decades of experience delivering for clients and ensuring each brand or business is matched with an advertising partner who will deliver on their word. Find them at: https://amgsport.com/
Charles Broadhurst
American Media Group
+19092247676 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn