Maryland Selects Finalists for Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

Finalists Represent Charles, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery and Washington County Public Schools

BALTIMORE, MD (March 15, 2022) – The Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) this week announced six finalists for the 2022 Presidential Awards for Excellence in Mathematics and Science Teaching (PAEMST) for K-6th grade. Established in 1983, PAEMST are the highest honors bestowed by the United States government specifically for K-12 science, technology, engineering, mathematics (collectively referred to as STEM) and/or computer science teaching.

Finalists represent Charles, Frederick, Howard, Montgomery, and Washington County Public Schools. This year’s Maryland finalists in the K-6th grade category are:

For Science:

  • Lucinda Barlow, Monocacy Middle School, Frederick County Public Schools
  • Michael Johnson, William A. Diggs Elementary School, Charles County Public Schools
  • Krishni Patrick, Piney Branch Elementary School, Montgomery County Public Schools

For Mathematics:

  • Naomi Castleman, Northern Middle School, Washington County Public Schools
  • Andrea Minicozzi, Springfield Middle School, Washington County Public Schools
  • Kate Sandoval, Bollman Bridge Elementary School, Howard County Public Schools.

“Congratulations to Maryland’s Presidential Award finalists, a distinct honor that recognizes the best in science and math teaching,” said State Superintendent of Schools Mohammed Choudhury. “By  celebrating the individual achievements of these truly great educators, we showcase the highest standards of STEM teaching in the State.”

Selected by a State committee of prominent mathematicians, scientists, mathematics/science education researchers, district-level personnel, and classroom teachers, the six State finalists represent the State’s most outstanding teachers who serve as both a model and an inspiration to students and fellow educators. The award recognizes teachers that have both deep content knowledge of the subjects they teach and the ability to motivate and enable students to be successful in those areas.

The six finalists will be considered by a national committee convened by the National Science Foundation, which will recommend up to two teachers —mathematics or science — from each state receive the award. The President may recognize up to 108 exemplary teachers each year.

Teachers who are selected as PAEMST awardees travel to Washington, D.C., where they attend a series of recognition events and professional development opportunities. They also receive a $10,000 award from the National Science Foundation (NSF), a Presidential certificate, and join an elite cohort of award-winning teachers who can influence state and national STEM teaching.

For more information on PAEMST, follow this link.

