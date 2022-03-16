Local Realtor Invites Community to a Big Splash Benefitting Veterans
Local realtor, Alexia Bertsatos is hosting a public event benefitting the Valors Veterans Community AZ
I completely support the mission of VVCAZ, which connects veterans with veteran re-sources. There are so many veterans in Phoenix, and an organization like this is im-portant to our city”PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Local realtor, Alexia Bertsatos is hosting a public event benefitting the Valors Veterans Community AZ (VVCAZ) on April 9th, 2022, at The VIG at McCormick Ranch.
“I completely support the mission of VVCAZ, which connects veterans with veteran resources. There are so many veterans in Phoenix, and an organization like this is important to our city,” said Bertsatos. “I am excited to welcome the community to The VIG and invite them to learn more about the great people and things happening in our community.”
Bertsatos is taking her real estate career in a new direction and is launching a new brand. She will reveal these at the event. “This is also an opportunity to educate consumers about real estate growth in the city and introduce attendees to a worthy local non-profit,” Bertsatos shared.
Currently working with national real estate celebrity, Ryan Serhant and his team on expansion and branding, Bertsatos, is developing a real estate practice that highlights all that is amazing and beautiful about the Phoenix Metro area while promoting it globally. “I am so excited to shine the spotlight on this amazing city,” Bertsatos said.
Recently introduced to VVCAZ, Bertsatos was especially excited to work with Executive Director, Ronaldo Gonzalez. He is the leader behind the non-profit, which was created to support veterans with employment, education, and activities. Gonzalez is a veteran; he knows both how much they give to this country and how much they need the resources to get back on their own two feet. “Sometimes these men and women are too proud to ask for help, but we strive to be a trusted source as they transition into civilian life,” Gonzalez added.
At the event, there will be optional opportunities to benefit VVCAZ. In addition to a complimentary buffet, Inspired Sugar will be providing cake and DeBrand Fine Chocolates will supply their fine chocolates.
The event will be held at The VIG at McCormick Ranch, Paseo Village Shopping Center, 7345 N Vía Paseo Del Sur, Scottsdale, AZ on April 9th from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
This event is open to only 100 people. Reservations are required and can be made by contacting Alexia at www.alexiabertsatos.com, by phone at (480) 277-4120, via email Alexia@alexiabertsatos.com or by Instagram message @realestate.by.alexia.
ABOUT ALEXIA BERTSATOS REAL ESTATE BROKERED BY EXP REALTY
Alexia Bertsatos is a realtor with over 10 years of market expertise in the buying and selling of real estate in the Phoenix Metro Area. She began her career while studying architecture and interior design in London, UK, and she worked internationally in design, real estate, and property management. Bertsatos has her Military Relocation Professional (MRP) Certification and specializes in bringing spaces to life before, during, and after the selling process. She is mentored by Ryan Serhant, a realtor and the producer and star of Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing New York, to bring more international flavor to Phoenix. Learn more at www.alexiabertsatos.com.
