The Society for Diversity Debuts on the Inc. Magazine Regional List of Fastest Growing Companies in the Midwest
The #1 leader in Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) Education and Certification is proud to announce that it is No. 98 in the Midwest RegionINDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Husband and wife team, Derwin and Leah Smiley, recently announced that the Society for Diversity Inc. was selected for the Inc. Magazine Regional listing of fastest growing companies in the Midwest. Founded in 2009 by Leah Smiley in Indianapolis, the firm debuted at number 98 on the list. Leah says, "When I started the Society for Diversity, I had a newborn, plus a 2-, 5-, 7-, and 12-year old. Some people remember when I used to facilitate webinars with one baby on my lap, while telling the 2-year old: No, Stop, Don't." Since then, the Society for Diversity has grown into a multi-million dollar enterprise with 8 employees. In 2021, the firm donated over $200,000 in scholarships, for programs, and to organizations.
The Society for Diversity provides Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) education and professional certification for thousands of leaders in 30+ countries around the world. Through the Institute for Diversity Certification (IDC), the Society for Diversity confers Certified Diversity Professional (CDP)® and Certified Diversity Executive (CDE)® credentials to skilled DEI leaders. The #1 and globally renowned credentials are industry-recognized and synonymous with organizational progress and leadership effectiveness. IDC is a member of the Institute for Credentialing Excellence and follows the industry guidelines for professional certification programs.
Derwin asserts that, "Our super power is customer service. From responding to questions, to helping someone develop a strategic diversity plan, we prioritize helping our candidates and designees achieve success on the job. As a result, employers can save time and money by avoiding DEI crises and focusing on organizational goals." Derwin adds, "This recognition is an honor for us because it illustrates that hard work pays off."
The Society for Diversity plans to expand its eLearning and certification portfolios. It also intends to further advance its technological capabilities to ensure that its DEI educational programs are more interactive, collaborative and accessible. Leah says, "The field of DEI is changing, where people no longer expect companies to merely value Diversity; they want to understand how different groups are perceived as valuable to the organization and its leaders. From a sustainability front, we're talking about a paradigm shift. We can see this now where the pandemic accelerated the transformation of the economy, and the Great Resignation altered workplace expectations and dynamics for good. This repositioning requires all types of organizations to pivot away from the status quo towards equitable and inclusive strategies for the future." The Society for Diversity specializes in preparing leaders for the next generation workplace and marketplace. Its credentialing program participants are no longer DEI Officers alone; today, President's and CEO's, marketing executives, finance leaders, supervisors, Human Resource partners, and entire Diversity teams get certified.
The couple has been married since 2004 but first met at Hampton University in Virginia when they were both Political Science majors. Leah credits the firm's success to family support and leadership. Derwin's father is a retired-Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force, and Leah's father is an entrepreneur. Both spouses remember helping out the family businesses when they were children. Now their children help in the business while they finish high school and attend college. Leah says, "My maternal grandfather, John H. Clay, Esq., started a law firm in Philadelphia and was appointed by President Nixon to serve on the inaugural Advisory Council for Minority Business Enterprise. The Office of Minority Business Enterprise (OMBE) and the Advisory Council partnered with the U.S. Census Bureau to conduct the first-ever Survey of Minority-Owned Business Enterprises. It's so interesting that his work, as well as the contributions of many others, paved the way for us to receive this prestigious Inc. Midwest Regional recognition."
For more information about the Society for Diversity, visit: www.societyfordiversity.org.
Leah Smiley
The Society for Diversity Inc.
+1 317-777-7632
email us here