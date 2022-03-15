BCCS Communication and Outreach Projects Recognized with Three National Awards

BCCS billboard on Kirkwood Highway in Wilmington and Route 13 near Milford. Dr. Lynn Morrison

Visual messaging shows Brandywine Counseling & Community Services commitment to their mission and all Delawareans.

WILMINGTON, DELAWARE, USA, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brandywine Counseling & Community Services (BCCS) was recognized for its community outreach efforts by two international organizations – The Ava Digital Awards (ADA) and the Service Industry Advertising Awards (SIAA.) Both ADA and SIAA honor organizations whose programs and materials display exceptional quality, creativity and message effectiveness.

Entries this year for these respective awards exceeded 12,000.

The BCCS billboard, “We Got You, Delaware” was recognized with a SIAA Silver Award; BCCS’s four-minute video about the organization’s purpose, goals and accomplishments, with excerpts from BCCS CEO, leadership, staff, local and state representatives and elected officials was recognized with a Service Industry Advertising Award and by the Ava Digital Awards (ADA) with a Gold Award.

“It is really exciting, and gratifying, to have our work recognized by these prestigious institutions,” said Dr. Lynn Morrison, CEO of BCCS. “We are in the business of prevention, treatment and recovery – and messaging communities about these services is really tough. It is important that we are always empathetic, mission-driven and open to receive people wherever they are in life.”

BCCS’ long-standing creative partners GillespieHall collaborated on these award-winning materials.

More About the Winning BCCS Messages:

“Our billboard sends the clear message that we have your back no matter what you are facing,” said Morrison. “Our video serves as a powerful, behind-the-scenes, storytelling tool sharing the importance of BCCS services and the people who work every day to create a healthier, happier community.”

BCCS offers early-intervention, prevention, education, and treatment services to at-risk and struggling members of communities in Delaware – specifically people who suffer from substance abuse and mental illnesses (oftentimes combined and known as a co-occurring disorder).

About: SIAAwards recognize the creativity and communication accomplishments of the service industry, including the best service industry advertisement, print communications, websites, TV Radio and electronic communications, and social media.

About: AVA Digital Awards is an international competition that recognizes excellence by professionals responsible for the planning, concept, direction, design, and production of digital communication.

About: GillespieHall, is an award-winning strategic communication firm in Hockessin, Del., that has been delivering winning campaigns for 20 years.

winning four-minute-video