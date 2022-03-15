Yellow Ribbon Fund Provides Career Development Program Scholarships for Military Caregivers
Leading Veteran Service Organization Supports Caregivers Through Milspo Academy Powered by CareerDashBETHESDA, MD, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Yellow Ribbon Fund, the premier veterans service organization for post 9/11 wounded, ill, and injured service members, caregivers and their families, is thrilled to provide 48 scholarships to military caregivers for the Milspo Academy powered by CareerDash. The academy offers a 13-week program for students to gain hands-on career experience through three core programs for high-demand, high-growth industries. With the scholarships from Yellow Ribbon Fund, the academy will give caregivers academic resources to support launching a career in a field that fits their lifestyle. The Yellow Ribbon Fund’s spring fundraising campaign is dedicated to the Milspo Academy Powered by CareerDash scholarships. As of today, 90% of Yellow Ribbon Fund scholarship graduates have secured employment.
For the 5.5 million military caregivers nationwide, 37% are 30 or younger, with the average age of the people they are caring for being 27 years old. With only 50% of caregivers working to support their families, a 2011 report found an estimated $3 trillion lost when a caregiver leaves the workforce early due to caregiving responsibilities. This places many military families in a financial bind, and many struggle to find a balance between working, caregiving and maintaining a life of normalcy.
The transition from a military spouse to a caregiver is often sudden and unexpected. Because no spouse is prepared for the call that their loved one was injured, there are no pre-made plans to transition into the role of caregiver. A study by RAND Corporation found that 28% of caregivers quit their jobs entirely and 48% take unpaid time from work to care for their veteran. The abrupt change upends military family’s lives, forcing them to shift their focus, priorities and forgo the daily routines they were used to.
“We are thrilled to offer our caregivers the opportunity to receive the education and training to start their new careers,” says Gina Harrow, executive director of Yellow Ribbon Fund. “So many of these caregivers have put their veteran and their needs above their own. As a result, many caregivers do not have the experience or education to start a career that works with the busy schedule of being a military spouse and caregiver. We hope Yellow Ribbon Fund’s scholarships help caregivers learn skills for their new career, be able to support their families and gain the financial security they have lost.”
Empowering caregivers to launch a career that fits best with their lifestyle creates a path to career success that many often do not have the time to pursue. The Milspo Academy works with Yellow Ribbon Fund’s caregivers to offer structured programs at a go-at-your-own-pace schedule. The academy’s dedicated team ensures that each student is trained and certified, guiding them through the job-hunting process. Students are given real-world experience to develop talent and build a repertoire for interviewing with companies during the program.
Yellow Ribbon Fund’s mission is to enhance and empower the lives of injured military members and their families by providing assistance programs and services that keep the family together during critical recuperation phases. By focusing on giving back to the community that gives their time and effort to care for others, the nonprofit utilizes the Career Development program to propel these caregivers into the next phase of their lives.
As one of the first veteran service organizations to include families within military care, Yellow Ribbon Fund has positively impacted the lives of thousands of injured military members and their families since 2005. Through its Crossroads, Keystone and Career Development Programs and partnerships with organizations like Milspo Academy powered by CareerDash., Yellow Ribbon Fund can identify supportive opportunities and serve the injured and wounded military community with necessities that uplift and improve their lives.
For more information about Yellow Ribbon Fund, visit yellowribbonfund.org, email at email@yellowribbonfund.org or call 240-223-1180. Yellow Ribbon Fun is proud to report $.88 of every $1 raised goes to helping military members and their families. To make a donation to the Yellow Ribbon Fund, please visit the donation form or email donate@yellowribbonfund.org.
###
About Yellow Ribbon Fund:
Yellow Ribbon Fund is a national nonprofit veteran service organization dedicated to serving severely ill and injured post-9/11 wounded service members and their families from every branch of the United States military following unexpected medical crises. With the help of donors, Yellow Ribbon Fund’s Crossroads and Keystone programs enable them to have a significant impact on helping service members and their families navigate their life-long recovery journey. The Crossroads Program provides families with hotel stays for acute stays at Walter Reed National Medical Center. Fully furnished apartments local to the hospital for long-term stays and car rentals for families to have full access to transportation without restriction. The Keystone Program steps in and takes care of the family unit that experiences the long-term effects of injury and recovery. The Yellow Ribbon Fund’s top priority is to keep families together during the recovery process. They accomplish this by providing housing and transportation along with caregiver support when and where it’s needed. For more information on the Yellow Ribbon Fund, go to YellowRibbonFund.org or call 240-223-1180 or email at email@YellowRibbonFund.org.
MEDIA CONTACTS:
Jo Trizila, TrizCom PR on behalf of Yellow Ribbon Fund
Email: Jo@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 214-232-0078
Amanda Hirschfeld, TrizCom PR on behalf of Yellow Ribbon Fund
Email: Amanda@TrizCom.com
Office: 972-247-1369
Cell/Text: 325-716-0104
Jo Trizila
TrizCom PR on behalf of Yellow Ribbon Fund
email us here