Law dean finalists to visit UND

Four finalists have been invited to visit campus for the School of Law deanship at the University of North Dakota. The new dean will replace current Dean Michael McGinniss, who has served since 2019 and has announced his intention to step down and return to the faculty.
Open forums begin March 23 and run through March 29. The schedule is below; Zoom links are available. CVs are on the law dean search website.
- Brian A. Pappas, 12:05 – 1 p.m. March 23.
- Lumen “Lou” Mulligan, 12:05 – 1 p.m. March 24.
- Fareed Nassor Hayat, 12:05 – 1 p.m. March 28.
- Bradley Myers, 12:05 – 1 p.m. March 29.