Submit Release
News Search

There were 983 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,083 in the last 365 days.

Veterans Benefits Law Firm, Gang & Associates Announces New Location in Washington, DC.

Our practice is centered with the agency, and the court's in the nation's capital, and so it just made sense to open a satellite location in Washington”
— Eric Gang, Esq
UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veteran's benefits law firm of Gang & Associates announces the opening of its new location in Washington, DC. With a national practice before the federal agency and U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims in Washington, DC, the firm will now have a location in proximity to the Board of Veterans Appeals and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, as well as the thousands of veterans in the Washington metropolitan area. "Our practice is centered with the agency, and the court's in the nation's capital, and so it just made sense to open a satellite location in Washington," said Eric Gang, the founder of the firm.

Gang & Associates' latest expansion comes after last year's opening of a location in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The firm plans on further expansions on the West Coast next year.

Washington, DC address:
1250 Connecticut Avenue, NW
Suite 700
Washington, DC 20036
T: 202-979-5190



Our Veterans’ Disability Benefits Law Firm specializes in handling, hard-to-prove cases that have been on appeal for years.

Contact us today at 888.878.9350

About Gang & Associates

We are a premier Veteran Disability Law Firm that has represented more than 1,000 appeals at the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and have recovered millions of dollars on behalf of disabled veterans. Gang & Associates maintains a singular focus on veterans' benefits issues. We represent U.S. veterans who have diminished work capacity due to injuries and medical conditions resulting from their service with a particular focus on PTSD and TDIU matters. Specializing in complex cases, we serve clientele living anywhere in the world.

Patsy Pardo
Gang & Associates
+1 939-881-0815
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Veterans Benefits Law Firm, Gang & Associates Announces New Location in Washington, DC.

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.