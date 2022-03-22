Veterans Benefits Law Firm, Gang & Associates Announces New Location in Washington, DC.
Our practice is centered with the agency, and the court's in the nation's capital, and so it just made sense to open a satellite location in Washington”UNITED STATES, March 22, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The veteran's benefits law firm of Gang & Associates announces the opening of its new location in Washington, DC. With a national practice before the federal agency and U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims in Washington, DC, the firm will now have a location in proximity to the Board of Veterans Appeals and the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims, as well as the thousands of veterans in the Washington metropolitan area. "Our practice is centered with the agency, and the court's in the nation's capital, and so it just made sense to open a satellite location in Washington," said Eric Gang, the founder of the firm.
— Eric Gang, Esq
Gang & Associates' latest expansion comes after last year's opening of a location in San Juan, Puerto Rico. The firm plans on further expansions on the West Coast next year.
Our Veterans’ Disability Benefits Law Firm specializes in handling, hard-to-prove cases that have been on appeal for years.
About Gang & Associates
We are a premier Veteran Disability Law Firm that has represented more than 1,000 appeals at the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims and have recovered millions of dollars on behalf of disabled veterans. Gang & Associates maintains a singular focus on veterans' benefits issues. We represent U.S. veterans who have diminished work capacity due to injuries and medical conditions resulting from their service with a particular focus on PTSD and TDIU matters. Specializing in complex cases, we serve clientele living anywhere in the world.
