Veterans Benefits lawyer, Eric Gang, named to Lawdragon’s 2022 list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America
UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that Eric Gang, founding Partner at Gang & Associates, LLC, was named to Lawdragon’s 2022 list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America. The annual list represents the leading judiciary, public interest, dealmakers, plaintiff advocates, commercial litigators, and disability lawyers. Other noteworthy 2022 figures named to the list included U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.
Gang leads a national firm that represents the interests of U.S. veterans worldwide. His firm focuses on complex disability appeals, especially those involving psychiatric disabilities and military sexual trauma. Gang is also the author of Betrayal of Valor (Sutton Hart Press 2022).
