Submit Release
News Search

There were 921 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,500 in the last 365 days.

Veterans Benefits lawyer, Eric Gang, named to Lawdragon’s 2022 list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America

Veterans Benefits lawyer, Eric Gang, named to Lawdragon’s 2022 list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America

UNITED STATES, March 3, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- We are proud to announce that Eric Gang, founding Partner at Gang & Associates, LLC, was named to Lawdragon’s 2022 list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America. The annual list represents the leading judiciary, public interest, dealmakers, plaintiff advocates, commercial litigators, and disability lawyers. Other noteworthy 2022 figures named to the list included U.S. Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito.



Gang leads a national firm that represents the interests of U.S. veterans worldwide. His firm focuses on complex disability appeals, especially those involving psychiatric disabilities and military sexual trauma. Gang is also the author of Betrayal of Valor (Sutton Hart Press 2022).

Patsy Pardo
Gang & Associates
+1 939-881-0815
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other

You just read:

Veterans Benefits lawyer, Eric Gang, named to Lawdragon’s 2022 list of 500 Leading Lawyers in America

Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Law, Military Industry, Politics, U.S. Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.