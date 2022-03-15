Gang & Associates Present Oral Argument in the US Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims
The case presents an opportunity to address the question of when a Reservist enters "full-time duty status" during training.UNITED STATES, March 15, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Attorneys Gideon Miller and Eric Gang of the law firm of Gang & Associates presented oral argument today before the U.S. Court of Appeals for Veterans Claims in Washington, D.C. The case of Watkins v. McDonough, Vet. App. No. 20-5612, presents several issues of wide-ranging import for the veterans' community. Specifically, the case presents the Appeals Court with an opportunity to address the question of when a service member enters "duty status" for the purposes of full-time duty in the armed forces performed by Reserves for training purposes. The case also raises the question of how the U.S. Supreme Court's holding in Carr v. Saul impacts the doctrine of issue exhaustion in the V.A. context. The attorneys at Gang & Associates argued that their client's arguments are not precluded based on the doctrine of issue exhaustion and that the holding in United States v. Cline, 29 M.J. 83 (C.M.A. 1989) should be adopted into the V.A. cannon and that duty status begins at 1 minute after midnight on the day the service member is to report for duty.
The Court considered the arguments of counsel and will issue a decision in due course. The decision could impact Reserve members particularly and result in a bright-line rule as to when they would be eligible for V.A. benefits should they become ill or injured on the day they are to report to duty.
